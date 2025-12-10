How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 online? Streaming options explained

Excitement around the return of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has officially shifted into full gear now that the series’ first two episodes are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The show’s debut season brought The Lightning Thief to screen with a level of accuracy fans had waited years to see, and Rick Riordan and Jonathan E Steinberg have continued that commitment with the adaptation of The Sea of Monsters.

This chapter raises the stakes quickly. Camp’s protective barrier is failing, Grover is in danger, and Percy is forced to navigate a complicated world. The article further breaks down the streaming details, cast, and plot for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

Streaming details for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

Streaming Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is straightforward. The first two episodes are already available on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET. The season is set to consist of eight episodes, with the rollout continuing till the end of January.

One change viewers may notice is the updated pricing structure for Disney+. The streamer increased subscription rates in October 2025, affecting all major tiers. In the United States, the ad-supported plan now begins at $11.99/month, while the premium ad-free tier costs $18.99/month.

Cast details explored

The cast for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 sees the return of the core trio, including Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

The cast expands significantly with the introduction of Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Percy’s Cyclops half-brother whose innocence, loyalty, and unexpected talents become a major part of the season. Dior Goodjohn’s Clarisse La Rue also plays a bigger role this time, stepping into a spotlight that mirrors her importance in The Sea of Monsters book.

Familiar faces from Season 1 return, including Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Glynn Turman as Chiron, and Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson. They’re joined by new additions: Timothy Simons as Tantalus, Rosemarie DeWitt as the sorceress Circe, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, Aleks Paunovic as Polyphemus, and Andra Day as Athena. Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays Hermes, and Courtney B. Vance takes up the role of Zeus, while Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, and Sandra Bernhard star as the chaotic Grey Sisters.

What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 all about

The story of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2, adapts the events of The Sea of Monsters. Trouble escalates fast as Thalia’s tree begins to wither, weakening the magical barrier that keeps Camp Half-Blood safe from monsters. With the threat growing by the day and Grover held captive far across the Sea of Monsters, Percy, Annabeth and Tyson find themselves pulled into a quest they weren’t technically assigned.

The trailer opens with Percy speaking about his dreams, which either show him visions of the future or of someone trying to kill him. He later discusses with Annabeth about the vision of the camp being in danger, showing monsters breaching the grounds for the first time. Mr. D also warns them about the growing threat to the camp.

Once the quest begins, the footage expands into the larger world. The trio’s encounter with the Grey Sisters is previewed with fast-cut comedic beats, showing the magical taxi swerving through traffic. The trio mock Tyson, Percy’s half-brother, who is with them in their search for Grover, over his one eye.

Luke’s rebellion also takes a larger spotlight. He is seen stabbing Thalia’s tree with his sword in order to poison it and weaken the protection over the camp. Another scene shows him rallying demigods and fighting Percy. Tension builds as the trailer shows Kronos ordering Luke to kill him. Poseidon also makes a brief appearance in the clip, asking Percy to trust in himself and his abilities.

Emotionally, the trailer places significant weight on Percy and Tyson’s evolving bond. Moments of humor, Tyson fumbling with tools, proudly showing off a shield he made, are paired with glimpses of genuine danger, like him shielding Percy during a monster attack. It’s clear their relationship will be one of the key arcs that anchors the story.

In the final moments of the clip, Percy can be seen embracing his power to protect his friends on board, but the trailer cuts before viewers can get a good look at how the Son of Poseidon tackles the huge monster.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.