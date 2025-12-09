How many episodes will there be in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2? Episode count and more

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: (L to R) Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Walker Scobell attend the UK premiere of Disney+ Original series "Percy Jackson And The Olympians" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians should set a reminder, as the highly anticipated second installment of the show is set to make its double-episode premiere on December 10, 2025. With both familiar and new faces joining this season, the show continues to deliver what fans love: Greek mythology, deadly monsters and thrilling adventures.

Rick Riordan brings his book series to life on screen, with each season following the plot from his novel series, which goes by the same name as the show. Season 1 was based on The Lightning Thief, and Season 2 adapts The Sea of Monsters. Led by Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), the other cast members setting sail on this adventurous journey are Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, among others.

Speaking of the episode count, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 features eight episodes in total, and will roll out episode 1 and episode 2 on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 release schedule

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is scheduled for release on December 10, 2025. Fans can binge-watch two episodes on the same day. The two episodes releasing this Wednesday are titled “I Play Dodgeball With Cannibals” and “Demon Pigeons Attack.”

Following the two-episode premiere, the show will release one episode per week, with the finale scheduled to air on January 21, 2026.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2:

Episode Episode name Release date 1 I Play Dodgeball With Cannibals December 10, 2025 2 Demon Pigeons Attack December 10, 2025 3 We Board the Princess Andromeda December 17, 2025 4 Clarisse Blows Up Everything December 24, 2025 5 We Check In to C.C.'s Spa & Resort December 31, 2025 6 Nobody Gets the Fleece January 7, 2026 7 I Go Down with the Ship January 14, 2026 8 The Fleece Works Its Magic January 21, 2026

Where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2?

The show is exclusive to Disney+ and Hulu, and viewers will need an active subscription plan to stream the episodes.

Disney+ and Hulu offer a range of subscription plans to cater to various viewing needs. Both platforms provide ad-supported and ad-free standalone plans, with Disney+ and Hulu each priced at around $11.99/month (ad-supported tier). For the premium ad-free tier, the cost is $18.99/month. For those who want more value, bundle options are also available, such as the Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads, priced at approximately $12.99/month.

Exploring the plot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

Season 2 will continue the story with even more danger. This time, Camp Half-Blood is in trouble because its magical protection has been destroyed. To save the camp, Percy and his friends must find a legendary object called the Golden Fleece.

Their journey takes them to the mysterious and “treacherous” Sea of Monsters, a place full of terrifying sea creatures, storms, and ancient threats. They will also meet Tyson, a friendly Cyclops who turns out to be Percy’s half-brother. Percy struggles to accept this new family member at first, but their bond will grow over time.

With that, Luke is still working on his evil plan. He wants the Titan lord Kronos to be brought back to life, which would mean total destruction for both the gods and humans. Percy and his friends must fight harder than ever before to stop him.

The synopsis of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 reads,