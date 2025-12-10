Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 cast: Every character featured in the fantasy series and the actors behind them

Cast members of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (Image via YouTube)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, co-created by Rick Riordan and Jonathon E. Steinberg, is set to return for a second season on Disney+. Releasing in the United States on December 10, 2025, the installment is based on Riordan’s Percy Jackson series of novels and will follow the storyline of The Sea of Monsters.

The season will find the young hero, Percy embark on a dangerous quest across the treacherous Sea of Monsters after the protective barrier around Camp Half-Blood is breached and his best friend goes missing. To save the camp, Percy needs to get his hands on the legendary Golden Fleece. Accompanying him on the adventure are his allies, Annabeth, Clarisse and his cyclops half-brother Tyson

The upcoming season consists of eight episodes. The series has become a major success for the streaming platform, earning widespread praise from both critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the popular film and television review site, it holds a 100% “fresh” rating.

Meet the cast members of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson





Walker Scobell stars as the young demigod Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. As Poseidon’s son, Percy is considered one of the strongest demigods alive, especially since the three major gods — Poseidon, Zeus and Hades — vowed not to have more mortal children. His existence makes him a target for numerous enemies, including Kronos, the series’ central villain.

American actor Scobell is known for his work in The Adam Project, Secret Headquarters and Looking Through Water.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase





Annabeth Chase, a daughter of Athena, is one of Percy’s closest friends at Camp Half-Blood. She spent part of her childhood living on the streets, guided and protected by older demigods like Luke and Thalia. She eventually reached Camp Half-Blood, where she met Percy years later, leading her to join him on numerous quests beyond the camp’s borders.

Leah Sava has previously appeared in Empire, Rel, and Beast.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood





Grover Underwood serves as Percy’s closest friend and loyal satyr guardian. Young satyrs are tasked with searching the human world for unclaimed demigods and guiding them safely to camp, a duty Grover previously carried out for Luke, Thalia and Annabeth before eventually doing the same for Percy. This shared journey creates a deep connection between Grover and Percy, one that remains central to their adventures throughout the series.

Aryan Simhadri is an American actor. He is recognized for Teachers, Just Roll with It and Freakier Friday.

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue





Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, a daughter of Ares, is known for her tough and abrasive attitude at Camp Half-Blood. She clashes with Percy from the start and after he defeats her in a fight, their rivalry becomes long-lasting. In Percy Jackson season 2, Clarisse takes on a larger role as she leads the official quest to the Sea of Monsters.

Dior Goodjohn is a model and an actor. She is well known for Glee, The Unicorn and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan





Charlie Bushnell plays as Luke Castellan, a son of Hermes who grows resentful after feeling overlooked and neglected by his divine father. His bitterness leads him to believe the gods are unfit to rule and that the Titans should return to power. Determined to revive Kronos, the Titan king, Luke becomes the show’s central demigod villain, fully committing himself to this dangerous mission.

Charlie Bushnell's notable works include Diary of a Future President and In the Know.

Kevin Chacón as Chris Rodriguez

Chris Rodriguez, a Hermes cabin camper and Luke’s half-brother, becomes part of Clarisse’s quest in Percy Jackson season 2, placing him in opposition to Percy. The character is portrayed by Chacón, who has previously appeared in series such as Jessica Jones, Santiago of the Seas, FBI: Most Wanted, Jessica Jones and Santiago of the Seas.

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson





Sally Jackson, Percy’s mortal mother was with Poseidon and understands the hidden world of gods and monsters. She initially helps Percy navigate this dangerous reality. Virginia Kull portrays Sally, and is also known for her performances in Big Little Lies, NOS4A2, The Looming Tower, Boardwalk Empire and extensive stage work.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D





Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, serves as one of Camp Half-Blood’s directors after Zeus assigns him there as punishment. Known as Mr. D, he isn’t central to the plot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and mostly appears in humorous moments. Jason Mantzoukas portrays him, bringing experience from numerous comedic roles in series such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, The Dictator, They Came Together and The Lego Batman Movie.

Glynn Turman as Chiron





Chiron, the renowned centaur who has guided heroes for centuries, serves as one of Camp Half-Blood’s directors. In Percy Jackson season 2, he is removed from his position because of perceived ties to Kronos. Glynn Turman portrays Chiron, recognized for his standout work in series such as The Wire, Fargo, John Dies at the End, Super 8, Gremlins and In Treatment.

Courtney B. Vance as Zeus





Zeus, the king of the gods, is portrayed by Courtney B. Vance, taking over from the late Lance Reddick who played the role in season 1. Depicted as proud, stubborn and quick-tempered, Zeus harbors resentment toward Percy for being a forbidden child, yet reluctantly collaborates with him to prevent Kronos from gaining power.

Courtney B. Vance is recognized for The Hunt for Red October, Hamburger Hill and Dangerous Minds

Toby Stephens as Poseidon





Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, is also Percy Jackson’s father. Though his appearances in Percy Jackson and the Olympians are limited, he plays a pivotal role by offering guidance to Percy during critical points of his quests. The character is portrayed by Toby Stephens, who is widely recognized for his performance as Captain Flint in Black Sails, as well as his appearances in projects like Die Another Day, Hunter Killer, and The Machine.

