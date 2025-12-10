Whitney calls out to Meredith in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City over the plane incident, as the latter walks off

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on location at Sundance 2025 on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6's episode 13 premiered on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo, and saw the whole plane incident resurface as the cast flew off to Greece for a trip.

The tension between Meredith Marks and Heather Gay began on the return flight after the cast’s charter with the Below Deck Down Under crew.

According to Heather, Meredith confronted her over her interactions with Britani Bateman and allegedly delivered an ultimatum: if Heather intended to stay friends with Britani, then their own friendship was “done.”

The rest of the cast, including Lisa Barlow, later backed Heather’s version of events. Meredith, however, completely denied ever saying that and insisted she had never called Heather a liar.

As weeks passed, the issue lingered. Heather felt betrayed. By the time the group traveled to Greece, the conflict was still unresolved, even though Meredith claimed she had tried repeatedly to address it privately.

Now, as they were all having dinner, Whitney called out to her, saying that Meredith was the reason everybody was fighting and that everyone had paid the price for the mess Meredith had created.

Meredith felt unfairly attacked as she got up and walked off from the scene, leaving the whole The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City group surprised.

Here's what happened at the dinner table in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that led to Meredith leaving the dinner

The dinner in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's latest episode begins with Lisa addressing Heather directly and expressing her own hurt. Heather apologizes and admits her feelings were hurt. Lisa then admits, while crying about how she feels:

“If your friends are experiencing hurt… You don't turn your back on your friends when they're hurting you.” Heather insists, “I'm not turning my back on you.” Lisa pushes again, adding: “It’s sometimes like really hurtful because you're telling me like, no, that's not right. And like, nobody's the judge and jury.”

At this point, Whitney steps in and directly confronts Meredith about the unresolved airplane drama. She states at the table:

I think the bigger thing that we're dancing around is we're protecting something that happened. I feel like I just see it so clearly. Like I'm watching all of my friends fight. And you were all fighting because of the way that you treated Brittany on the plane.

Britani, who was the central character of the plane drama, then speaks up in a confessional, backing Heather and Whitney:

I decided to move on, but this isn't about Meredith and me anymore. I agree with Whitney and Heather. She owes them an apology just as much as me.

Whitney continues with her accusations, clarifying that Meredith has messed up and everyone is paying a price for it now. Meredith, however, calls Whitney the "pot stirrer in this group since day 1" and blames her for all the problems, further confessing that:

She projects everything she does onto everybody else over and over again… and we give her a free pass because she's always on some kind of healing journey.

Whitney goes on responding sharply to Meredith: “I don’t think you have a problem. I think you're the problem right now.” The tension rises as Meredith deflects by pointing out others’ faults, saying, “Everyone at this table has done things really much worse,” and then gets up, leaving the place.

Stay tuned for more updates.