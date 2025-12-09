The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6 episode 13 recap: Heather confronts Meredith’s “cutting comments” as Greece tensions rise

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay attends a conversation about the book "Good Time Girl" with Heather Gay and Brynn Whitfield at Trevor Day School on December 04, 2024 in New York City (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode shows Heather Gay addressing her concerns about Meredith Marks’s remarks and behavior during the cast trip to Greece.

The answer to how Heather confronts Meredith appears through her direct conversations with Mary Cosby and her later attempt to revisit the topic at dinner, where she states that unresolved comments and previous exchanges remain unaddressed.

The episode also presents accounts from both Heather and Meredith regarding the origins of their conflict.

The references originate from the episode footage and statements Meredith and Heather separately provided at Bravo HQ.

Episode 13 highlights of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6

Heather outlines her concerns before the group dinner

The episode begins with Heather entering Mary Cosby’s room to discuss her ongoing conflict with Meredith.

Heather tells Mary that she does not know what is going on with Meredith and explains that despite believing she had a stable relationship with her. She said,

"For someone that I feel like I have such a good relationship with, it blows my mind that she can like make little cutting comments, call me a liar, never really like truly apologize and make it right and just, we just move on like nothing ever happened."

In her confessional, Heather adds that Meredith previously asked to talk privately, but she says she does not want “a one-on-one private conversation that she can twist and turn and make it into something else.”

Heather tells Mary that refusing to engage dismisses their friendship. Mary responds that Heather should “be more direct” and communicate her concerns.

Heather explains that when she attempts to be direct, Meredith interprets it as a personal attack, leaving the issue unresolved.

Mary, in her own confessional, says she was raised to express her feelings openly, adding that she does not believe women fully do the same. She notes that some worry about “other people’s feelings.”

Meredith addresses the ongoing conflict at Bravo HQ

According to Meredith’s interview at Bravo HQ, she says the conflict escalated in the weeks leading to the Greece trip.

She states that Heather spent the last month and a half before Greece "screeching" at her, describing it as behavior that became difficult to listen to.

Meredith says she asked Heather multiple times to talk through their issues “before and during” the trip and claims Heather did not want to resolve anything.

Meredith explains her decision to withdraw, stating,

“If someone’s screeching at you incessantly, what are you going to do? Be real warm and chummy, or are you going to take a step back and retract?”

She maintains that stepping back was her response to the situation.

Heather recounts the disagreement and the plane incident

In her Bravo HQ interview, Heather explains that the dinner confrontation in Greece was a "tense moment" and states that she has not previously engaged in conflict with Meredith.

She explains that her priority was repairing their relationship. When she is asked if Meredith is at times "hot and cold", Heather responds that this is what Meredith does and adds that it is how she believes Meredith is "wired".

The episode restates Heather’s claim that Meredith referred to her as a "liar" when discussing her account of the airplane incident involving Britani Bateman.

Heather explains that Meredith allegedly told her that continuing a relationship with Britani would mean their friendship was "done".

Several cast members, including Lisa Barlow, support Heather’s account. Meredith denies issuing any ultimatum and denies referring to Heather with the term liar.

During the dinner in Greece, Meredith explains that she offered opportunities for private discussions and tells Heather that the matter is not something she can address "as a group".

As the discussion escalates, Heather says Meredith uses TikTok rumors involving Seth Marks “as the reason to annihilate” her friendships with her, Whitney Rose, and Britani. Meredith responds,

“I don’t agree with you. And if you want to hold a grudge against me over it, that’s up to you,” before leaving the table.

Stay tuned for more updates.