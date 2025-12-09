"A special place for our family" – Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House’s Joanna shares why the Rockies became their first out-of-state project

Chip and Joanna Gaines visit "Fox & Friends" to discuss the book 'Capital Gaines' and the ending of the show 'Fixerupper' at Fox News Studios on October 18, 2017 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their Fixer Upper projects beyond Texas with their first out-of-state renovation in Colorado.

The three-part limited series, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, premiered Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network and HGTV and streamed the same day on HBO Max and discovery+.

The series documents the transformation of a 1960s mountain property into a multi-generational family retreat. Joanna Gaines explained,

"Colorado has come to be a special place for our family."

Over nearly a decade, the family’s trips to Colorado during ski vacations and spring breaks inspired the decision to establish a property in the region.

The Gaines family expands Fixer Upper to Colorado for their first out-of-state project

Reasons for choosing Colorado

Joanna Gaines outlined the family’s motivation for selecting Colorado for their first out-of-state project.

She explained that over nearly ten years of ski trips and spring breaks, a "dream" gradually developed for the family to create a property of their own in the region.

The family of seven, including sons Drake, 20, Duke, 17, and Crew, 7, and daughters Emmie, 15, and Ella, 19, previously visited the region for winter activities.

Joanna emphasized the importance of designing a space that suited the family, saying,

"This is our first out-of-central-Texas project. I want it to feel like something I've put together for my family."

The property includes a main house and two guest houses, offering direct access to an alpine river.

Project scope and design approach

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House highlights the design and construction challenges associated with high-altitude living.

According to the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines worked on integrating original mid-century details with European-inspired finishes.

Joanna noted the family’s intention for "durability," explaining that taking Fixer Upper out of state involved a steep learning curve, and the home was designed to last far beyond their own time while being shared with viewers.

The series also captures the process of preparing spaces suitable for gatherings across multiple generations and incorporating architectural elements unique to the property’s woodland setting.

Allison Page, President of Magnolia Network, explained the significance of the series, saying,

"Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House represents an exciting new chapter for Chip and Joanna, taking their passion for transformation beyond Waco for the very first time."

The series contains three one-hour episodes documenting the renovation, interactions with local wildlife, and surprises discovered during construction.

Previous footage of the family shows that the Gaines children participated in the project.

Joanna mentioned that Chip had an idea to let their daughter take on the "design" of the little cottage, highlighting Ella’s role in the renovation.

Series premiere and accessibility

The series debuted on December 9, 2025, on Magnolia Network and HGTV at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming availability on HBO Max and discovery+ the same day.

The program continues the Fixer Upper franchise, following earlier projects including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Fixer Upper: The Castle, and Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

The Colorado Mountain House project aligns with the Gaineses’ broader Magnolia enterprise, which includes media, real estate, retail, and vacation properties.

The show documents both design solutions and family-oriented use of the property.

By presenting the process through multiple episodes, the series illustrates the combination of original features and new design elements, providing a record of the project’s development from start to finish.

