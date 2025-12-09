Where are Chip and Joanna Gaines taking Fixer Upper in the Colorado mountains? Location details explored

Chip and Joanna Gaines (Image via Getty)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House follows Chip and Joanna Gaines as they begin their first renovation outside Texas.

The new three-part series takes viewers to the Rocky Mountains, where the couple purchased a 1960s home located along a secluded riverfront.

The property sits in a forested area with long driveways, mountain views, and direct access to outdoor spaces the family has visited for years during ski trips.

The location is central to the story of the show, as the Gaineses chose Colorado after a decade of traveling there with their five children.

The home includes a main house and two guest cottages placed along the same driveway, giving the family a base for group gatherings and extended stays.

The series focuses on how the mountain climate, remote access and elevation shaped the renovation timeline.

The couple works with local crews to understand regional building needs and structural requirements for the area.

Joanna previously wrote that Colorado became “a home away from home,” and the show explores how the family decided the state would be part of their future.

Their location choice sets the tone for the entire project, influencing the layout, materials, and features added to create a functional retreat for a large family.

How does the mountain property shape the project of Fixer Upper?

The Colorado home sits in a wooded mountain area with a main house featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room. The long wrap-around deck connects the indoor layout to the river below.

Two guest cottages stand along the driveway, giving the family more space for visits and gatherings. Because of the location, Chip and Joanna begin the renovation by restructuring parts of the house to open the flow and create more usable space for a large family.

The Magnolia team explained that during their first walk-through, the couple realized the home needed layout changes to support everyday use during trips.

Local contractors helped them understand how to complete the work while they traveled between Texas and Colorado.

The setting also influenced Joanna’s design choices, as she selected colors and materials that matched the surroundings.

KILZ released a Mountain House Collection of six paint colors used in the renovation. Chip and Joanna also include their daughter Ella in the project, with Chip saying he wanted her to design the cottage. Ella responded, “I’m accepting the challenge.”

The series documents the family’s process as they adapt the home for multigenerational use and prepare it for future visits throughout the year.

________________________________________________________

Why did the Gaineses choose Colorado?

In an interview with People magazine on December 9, Joanna Gaines said the Colorado project marked “our first out-of-central-Texas project,” explaining that distance played a role in how the renovation took place.

She shared that the family wanted the new home to be something she had “put together for my family,” reflecting their long connection to the state.

The location became important because of the family’s regular trips for skiing and time outdoors. Joanna said,

“Colorado has come to be a special place for our family,” noting how those repeated visits led them to consider owning a home there.

Chip and Joanna said they found the property after Chip began looking at real estate “casually” before discovering the mountain house.

In the interview, Joanna described the moment they arrived at the home, saying it “felt like we’d found far more than what we’d been looking for.”

The location offered space, access to nature, and room for the entire family.

The interview also highlighted how the high-altitude setting created new challenges. Chip and Joanna explained that working outside Texas required learning regional building rules and depending on local experts.

They said their goal was a home that “would far outlast us,” making the Colorado location central to the series.

______________________________________________

