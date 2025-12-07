Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' family tree: Meet their kids

Joanna and Chip Gaines (Image via Instagram/@joannagaines)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are parents to five children. The couple got married in May 2003 and two years later welcomed their first child in February 2005.

The pair’s youngest son was born more than a decade later in June 2018. In an interview with People, Joanna admitted that she was shocked to find out she was pregnant again at the age of 39.

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ children: All about them

Drake

Drake is Chip and Joanna’s eldest son, who was born on February 5, 2005. They named their son after New York City’s Drake Hotel, which is significant as this is where the couple stayed on their honeymoon. Drake is reportedly in his junior year of college at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor while studying business entrepreneurship. In an interview with Delish, Joanna revealed that Drake has a girlfriend, saying,

“They have these nights where they go all out and they cook three, four, or five-course meals,” Joanna shared. “I mean, he still gets Whataburger, but I think the fact that he’s feeding himself, he’s making grilled chicken, he’s making steaks … he’s set for life.”

Joanna later told People that Drake has taken some interest in his parents' production side ventures. She said,

“In the summer he’s up with the guys, and they’re teaching him how to edit.”

Ella

Chip and Joanna welcomed their daughter, Ella on October 20, 2006. According to Swoon, she is studying at The New School’s Parsons School of Design in New York City. Ella had earlier interned for Chip and Joanna’s company, Magnolia. Chip earlier revealed in an interview with Today,

“She seems excited to be able to spread her wings and do something very unique and outside the bubble.”

Duke

The pair welcomed their third child, Duke, on May 23, 2008. As Joanna took to social media,

“He welcomed me home with this bounty and then asked if we could pickle some peppers together.”

Emmie

Chip and Joanna welcomed their fourth child, Emmie on January 5, 2010. Ennis has also taken some interest in the cooking aspect of his family’s business ventures. Joanna revealed that “she and her older brother used to have a farm truck where they sold eggs and vegetables.”

“We printed labels for them, and once a week they go out and sell.”

Crew

The couple welcomed their youngest child on June 21, 2018. Joanna told People,

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped, adding that she took the pregnancy test because she was “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

It seems like Crew likes to accompany his mother to work as Joanna said,

“He’s my little sidekick,” Joanna said when Crew was 9 months old. “He comes to work with me every day and goes to all my meetings. I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she shared. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

