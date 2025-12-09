What was the Final Jeopardy! that made Will Riley a two-day champion?

Will Riley from Jeopardy! (Image via YouTube)

Jeopardy! season 42 saw a one-day champion, Will Riley, who defeated Ron Lolande on Monday, stepping onto the Alex Trebek stage to play his second game with a total of $16,801.

The 67th game of Jeopardy!, which premiered on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, saw Will playing against Jenna LaFleur, a freelancer from Washington, D.C., and Steve Riddell, a business manager from Euless, Texas.

After being back and forth in the first round between Will and Steve, LaFleur found the Daily Double and took a lead in the round. However, Will had a lead going into the Final Jeopardy! with Jenna in second place with a narrow margin.

But only the engineer from Houston, Texas, could get the Final Jeopardy! correctly making him the winner, wagering $9,201, and a total of $28,801, becoming a two-day champion of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! episode highlights: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

The categories for this round included: Historic Leaders, Lit-Pourri, That’s Probably Illegal, Mild TV Spoilers, K2, and Yas Queens.

The opening round started with a fairly even exchange among the contestants, though Will managed to build a small early lead.

Jenna found her rhythm midway through the board and took advantage of the first Daily Double in the category That’s Probably Illegal.

She bet it all on a true Daily Double, correctly responding with “bootlegging,” which shot her into the lead.

Steve stayed close behind with steady play, but the round ended with Jenna comfortably ahead, thanks to consistent accuracy and no wrong responses.

The scores by the end of this round were:

Jenna LaFleur: $7,600

Steve Riddell: $5,400

Will Riley: $4,400

The statistics were:

Jenna: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

Will: 10 correct, 1 incorrect

Steve: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Double Jeopardy! Round

The categories in this round included: Islands, Russian Composers, Science Glossary, Film Title Pairs, Say “Love”, and Moving Words & Phrases.

Double Jeopardy! opened with all three players close enough to make real moves, but then Will found the Daily Double in the category, 'Islands', early in the round and answered correctly, identifying Martinique.

That bold wager pushed him into a strong lead. Jenna later found the third Daily Double, but her incorrect guess on a T.S. Eliot poem cost her $2,000, creating a wider margin which helped Will to take a lead in the game.

Steve kept pace, but the round favored Will, who closed Double Jeopardy with a solid lead. The scores by the end of this round were:

Will Riley: $19,600

Jenna LaFleur: $14,400

Steve Riddell: $9,200

The statistics were:

Will: 19 correct, 1 incorrect

Jenna: 18 correct, 2 incorrect

Steve: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

Final Jeopardy!

The category was "Legends," and the Final Jeopardy! for Tuesday, December 9, 2025, was:

Legend says that for military aid, Robert Bruce gave half of a symbol of Scotland’s monarchy to the King of Munster, who turned it into this The correct response was: Blarney Stone.

All three players competed in this round. However, only Will had the correct answer to the clue while Steve guessed “a royal crest,” wagering all of his money, leaving him with $0. While Jenna wrote “a unicorn sword,” which cost her most of her total.

Will’s correct response in the final round and confident wager secured him the win, making him a 2-day champion with his score of $28,801 and a 2-day total of $45,602.

The final score by the end of the game was:

Will Riley: $19,600 + $9,201 = $28,801 (What is the Blarney Stone?) (2-day total: $45,602)

Jenna LaFleur: $14,400 – $5,201 = $9,199 (What is a unicorn sword?)

Steve Riddell: $9,200 – $9,200 = $0 (What is a royal crest?)

Will Riley would now compete for his third Jeopardy! game on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, against two new players: Chelsea Carter, a creative director from Pasadena, California, and Eddie Kass, a bassist from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts.

Stay tuned for more updates