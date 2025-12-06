Johnston’s Coryat score ranked highest among challengers to a 16-time champion

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings (Image via Getty)

Jeopardy! features MSU interim film studies director Pete Johnston once again as he competes in the 2025 Second Chance Tournament.

His return follows a first appearance in July 2025, where he played against 16-time champion Scott Riccardi.

While Johnston did not win that match, his Coryat score, a fan-used measure that removes wagering from the results, later stood out as the strongest among all contestants who faced Riccardi during his streak.

Johnston said he grew up watching the show with his parents and siblings and “always loved Jeopardy!”

He applied to be a contestant multiple times before receiving an invitation earlier this year.

He described stepping onto the set as “incredible,” noting how unusual it felt to stand where he had only seen others stand on television.

The call inviting him back for a second chance came months after his debut. Johnston said he noticed a Los Angeles number and thought, “Oh man, this is it,” before learning he had been selected.

The tournament brings back players whose earlier performances showed strong potential. Johnston’s next appearance is scheduled to air on December 17.

Jeopardy! performance numbers and reactions from family

After Johnston’s first Jeopardy! game aired, his brother-in-law, Andrew Bar,e reviewed the matchup and compared Johnston’s numbers to Riccardi’s other challengers.

Bare said he was “in deep into the stats on Second Chance” and found that Johnston had “the best… Coryat score against Scott Riccardi.”

He said this led him to believe Johnston had “a pretty good chance” of being chosen for the new tournament.

The Coryat score gives viewers a way to measure how many clues a contestant answers correctly without factoring in wagers. Johnston’s placement in this metric made his performance stand out even without a win.

Johnston said he knew Second Chance selections were possible but did not assume anything until he got the call.

His nephew Callum said learning about Johnston’s first appearance “didn’t feel real at first,” noting how common the show is in many homes.

He said watching someone from his own family take part was meaningful and “really makes me proud.”

Bare said his main hope was that Johnston would feel good about returning and view the experience as worthwhile.

These responses, along with the statistical review, shaped the context around Johnston’s selection for the Second Chance Tournament.

Preparing for a second appearance and refining strategy in Jeopardy!

As he prepared for the tournament, Johnston reviewed subjects he found difficult and practised recalling information across broad categories.

He said his approach to the game relies on steady decision-making, including searching for Daily Doubles and limiting unnecessary guesses.

“Don’t buzz in if you don’t know the answer,” he said, explaining that negative scores can shift momentum quickly.

He also noted that Daily Doubles “can allow you to… increase your score very quickly,” making them central to his plan.

Returning to the set felt different from his first taping. Johnston said the earlier experience helped him understand the rhythm of the show and the timing needed for the buzzer.

“I know exactly how it’s going to go,” he said, describing how the familiarity gave him more control over how he approached the game.

Support from family continued throughout his preparation. Callum said seeing Johnston take part in the tournament “really makes me proud.”

Bare said he hoped Johnston would leave the experience with a sense of satisfaction, regardless of the result.

Johnston said he aimed to “play my game and let my personality… show through” while giving the best effort he could.

His return combines data from his first appearance, preparation for the second, and support from those around him.

