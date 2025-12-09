The Drama first look unveiled: All about the new update on Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s upcoming movie

Robert Pattinson (Image Via Getty Images)

Zendaya has given fans something new to talk about as she revealed the first-look poster for her 2026 romantic comedy, The Drama.

She stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson for the first time, and the poster was shared on A24’s official social media accounts.

It immediately grabbed attention online.

Fans loved the sweet chemistry between the two, and many pointed out that Zendaya is wearing a ring in the poster, which hints that her character might be engaged in the film.

The poster gives off the impression of a marriage invitation.

The couple can be seen in a romantic posture and the messages You are cordially invited and Save the Date are written.

A24 has confirmed that the movie will be released on April 3, 2026, in cinemas.

This is A24's first communication concerning the film after a long time since they kept working on it very secretly.

Previously, only a couple of images from night shoots had emerged.

The film's director is Kristoffer Borgli, a storyteller recognized for his somewhat intense and unconventional narratives.

In an interview with Premiere Magazine, Robert Pattinson related a humorous incident from the shooting.

According to him, there was a particular shot that he completely failed to grasp, so he resorted to calling Zendaya at midnight hoping to clear up the confusion.

Calmly, she told him that the dialogue was literally meant to be taken and there was no deeper interpretation to seek.

This little anecdote from behind the scenes has won the hearts of the fans since it illustrates the authenticity and the simplicity in their professional connection.

What to expect from The Drama: Story, characters, and the themes

The Drama follows a couple, played by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, who are preparing for their wedding when a secret changes everything.

Pattinson plays Charlie Thompson, an art museum director.

Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a bookstore clerk who is engaged to him.

Their relationship takes a turn when the truth about one partner comes out just days before they exchange vows.

This creates tension, fear, and doubt, setting up the main conflict of the film.

A24 describes the movie as a romantic comedy with emotional layers.

The wedding-invitation-style poster hints that the plot centers around love, commitment, and honesty.

The ring on Zendaya’s finger in the first look gives fans a clue about the romantic tone, but the film also explores how people react when trust is shaken.

The cast includes Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Hailey Gates, who play key roles in the couple’s personal and social circle.

The movie is written and directed by Borgli, with Ari Aster serving as a producer.

Both leads, Zendaya and Pattinson, are also appearing in Dune: Part Three next year, but The Drama marks their first project together.

Pattinson’s story about struggling with a scene, shared in Premiere Magazine suggests the movie has emotional depth even though it is a rom-com.

The secret at the center of the story is expected to reveal how easily love can shift when people face the truth about each other.

With A24 behind the film and a strong cast, fans can expect a warm but impactful story when it releases on April 3, 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.