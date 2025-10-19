Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's The Drama set to take the theaters in April 2026

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Robert Pattinson attends the "Mickey 17" World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

A24’s The Drama, a romantic comedy from director Kristoffer Borgli, arrives in theatres on April 3, 2026. Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple navigating a rocky road to their big day, the film promises a fresh take on love with Borgli’s signature mix of humour and edge.

The supporting cast includes Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates, who adds depth to a story about romance hitting unexpected snags. Borgli, who also wrote the script, reunites with A24 after his 2023 hit Dream Scenario, which earned Nicolas Cage a Golden Globe nod. Produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s Square Peg and Borgli’s Dilemma Films, The Drama blends sharp wit with heartfelt moments.

It’s A24’s latest bet on bold storytelling, following successes like Materialists ($105 million) and We Live in Time ($57 million). With Zendaya and Pattinson also sharing the screen in 2026’s Dune: Part Three and Nolan’s The Odyssey, their chemistry is a big draw. Be prepared for a rom-com that’s more real than rosy.

Zendaya and Pattinson's The Drama promises a twist on happily ever after

The Drama centres on a couple played by Zendaya and Pattinson, racing toward a major milestone, most likely a wedding, that gets derailed by a series of wild obstacles. A24’s keeping specifics quiet, but industry buzz points to a story packed with funny missteps, surreal twists and raw emotional moments. Picture the couple blindsided by absurd misunderstandings, like a mix-up that spirals into public humiliation or a bizarre event that makes them question their future.

Borgli, who turned heads with Dream Scenario’s success at Toronto International Film Festival, leans into his knack for blending satire with heart. Fans can expect scenes where the couple faces offbeat challenges, possibly a hallucinatory episode, or a hidden secret that flips their big day into disarray. Unlike traditional rom coms, this movie digs into love’s messier side, more a sharp modern take where commitment feels like a tightrope walk. A24 and Square Peg’s history with films like Hereditary and Beau Is Afraid suggests a tone that’s witty, weird and deeply human, aiming to hook audiences looking for laughs with depth.

Zendaya anchors the film with her knack for grounded intensity, seen in Challengers and Euphoria. Her role as a bride-to-be likely wrestles with love’s uncertainties, balancing charm and vulnerability. Robert Pattinson brings his brooding to a charming range honed in The Batman and indie gems like Mickey 17. His character might lean into reluctant heroism, unravelling under pressure. Alana Haim, fresh from Licorice Pizza, adds chaotic energy, possibly as a meddling friend. Her HAIM band roots fuel her bold screen presence.

Where to watch The Drama:

The Drama will release in theaters on April 3, 2026, distributed by A24.

