Where was Merv filmed? All filming locations revealed

Zooey Deschanel in Merv (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Prime Video)

Merv is a 2025 Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy directed by Jessica Swale and written by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart. It stars Zooey Deschanel as Anna Finch, Charlie Cox as Russ Owens and a golden retriever named Gus as the title character, Merv.

Supporting cast includes Patricia Heaton as MJ Owens, Victoria Blade as Carly, Chris Redd as Vice Principal Desmond, Wynn Everett as Gaia, Ellyn Jameson as Jocelyn and Joey Slotnick as Dr. Zubrovksy.

The movie was released worldwide on Prime Video on December 10, 2025. Most of the production took place in Wilmington, North Carolina, with additional shooting on nearby beaches and a short unit in Miami, Florida. Principal photography ran from April to June 2024.

The production used North Carolina's film incentives, which cover up to 25% of in-state spending, helping attract the project to the area. Crews focused on spring filming to capture natural light for summer-like beach scenes, while adding fake snow for winter shots in Minnesota.

Director Swale shared on Instagram:

"I loved working in Wilmington with my fave cast and crews, @zooeydeschanel, Charlie Cox, DP the legend that is @juliomacat, costumes by genius @allie_pearce, produced by the great @romadowney- and I couldn’t have done any of it without Courtney Gomez my no 1 assistant. Thanks to Wilmington, NC for having us! "

The film was produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Catchlight Studios and Hurwitz Creative with additional backing from LightWorkers Media and Matt Baer Films.

Where was Merv filmed? Complete list of filming locations

Production chose Wilmington for its coastal access, historic downtown, and established film infrastructure, often referred to as "Wilmywood," which has hosted over 400 projects. A brief second-unit shoot in Miami added authentic urban exteriors.

Wilmington, North Carolina: The bustling port city anchored most shoots, mimicking snowy Minnesota streets. Downtown's Princess Street received a holiday makeover in May 2024, featuring fake snow blanketing the sidewalks, twinkling trees lining the blocks and storefronts adorned with festive props. Crews blocked off sections for intimate couple scenes, highlighting Wilmington's historic allure and versatility for seasonal magic.

Kure Beach, North Carolina: Just south of Wilmington, the iconic Kure Beach Pier at 100 Atlantic Avenue became a pivotal Florida stand-in. Boardwalks and ocean views hosted key vacation moments with crews adding subtle holiday flair to the sunny piers for Merv's joyful romps.

Carolina Beach, North Carolina: Nearby shores doubled as beachside escapes, capturing waves and promenades that underscore the film's emotional thaw.

Hurricane Alley, Carolina Beach: A local eatery spot provided the venue for upbeat, casual gatherings, drawing on its energetic seaside ambience with warm decor to depict joyful, easygoing, festive interactions in a beachside holiday context.

Florida (Miami Area): Authentic Sunshine State shots added polish, featuring landmarks like Little Havana's colourful murals, Wynwood's street art walls, the towering Panorama Tower, the Four Seasons Hotel Miami, the Kaseya Centre arena and the Southeast Financial Centre. These establishing exteriors ground the Florida trip's vibrant energy, drawing on Miami's cultural mosaic for visual pop.

What is the plot of Merv?

Recently separated Anna and Russ share custody of their depressed dog, Merv. Hoping to cheer him up, Russ books a Florida Christmas getaway. Anna arrives unannounced at the same beach house.

What begins as tense co-parenting amid festive decorations and fake snow slowly turns into laughter. Nostalgia and rekindled romance as the couple and their mopey pup rediscover joy together during an unconventional holiday vacation.

Where to Watch Merv?

Merv is available to stream right now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (included with subscription, no extra cost) in every country where Prime Video operates.

