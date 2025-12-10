Where was Merv filmed? All filming locations revealed

Merv is a 2025 Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy directed by Jessica Swale and written by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart. It stars Zooey Deschanel as Anna Finch, Charlie Cox as Russ Owens and a golden retriever named Gus as the title character, Merv.
Supporting cast includes Patricia Heaton as MJ Owens, Victoria Blade as Carly, Chris Redd as Vice Principal Desmond, Wynn Everett as Gaia, Ellyn Jameson as Jocelyn and Joey Slotnick as Dr. Zubrovksy.
The movie was released worldwide on Prime Video on December 10, 2025. Most of the production took place in Wilmington, North Carolina, with additional shooting on nearby beaches and a short unit in Miami, Florida. Principal photography ran from April to June 2024.
The production used North Carolina's film incentives, which cover up to 25% of in-state spending, helping attract the project to the area. Crews focused on spring filming to capture natural light for summer-like beach scenes, while adding fake snow for winter shots in Minnesota.
Director Swale shared on Instagram:
"I loved working in Wilmington with my fave cast and crews, @zooeydeschanel, Charlie Cox, DP the legend that is @juliomacat, costumes by genius @allie_pearce, produced by the great @romadowney- and I couldn’t have done any of it without Courtney Gomez my no 1 assistant. Thanks to Wilmington, NC for having us! "
The film was produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Catchlight Studios and Hurwitz Creative with additional backing from LightWorkers Media and Matt Baer Films.
Production chose Wilmington for its coastal access, historic downtown, and established film infrastructure, often referred to as "Wilmywood," which has hosted over 400 projects. A brief second-unit shoot in Miami added authentic urban exteriors.
Recently separated Anna and Russ share custody of their depressed dog, Merv. Hoping to cheer him up, Russ books a Florida Christmas getaway. Anna arrives unannounced at the same beach house.
What begins as tense co-parenting amid festive decorations and fake snow slowly turns into laughter. Nostalgia and rekindled romance as the couple and their mopey pup rediscover joy together during an unconventional holiday vacation.
Merv is available to stream right now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (included with subscription, no extra cost) in every country where Prime Video operates.
