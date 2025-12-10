James Kelly case on Mother, May I Murder? - A complete timeline of events

Mother May I Murder? season 2, episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

In the quiet town of Cushing, Texas, a family's dark secrets unraveled into a deadly plot. Thirty five year old trucker James Kelly was shot in the face while asleep in his bed on October 22, 2005.

The killing was no random act but a calculated murder-for-hire scheme led by his wife, Marcia Kelly, who turned to her 16 year old daughter, Shaina Sepulvado and Shaina's teenage friends to end James's life. Motivated by financial gain and ongoing family strife, Marcia promised the group a truck, US$10,000 and jet skis for the deed.

This tale of betrayal and manipulation is what Investigation Discovery's true crime series Mother, May I Murder? will present. The episode The Mother of Betrayal aired on December 9, 2025, on ID; replays and full seasons are also available for streaming on Max and Discovery+.

Mother, May I Murder?: Early life and formative struggles with James Kelly

Marcia Gayle Kelly was born in 1970 in the eastern Texas suburbs. In 1987, she married her first husband and had two daughters, Shaina and Kaitlin. The marriage ended in divorce by the late 1980s. Marcia dropped out of school in ninth grade and experimented with marijuana as a teen.

In 1989, she met James Kelly at a local street race. They dated intermittently through the 1990s. Marcia had a third daughter with another partner, while James had two sons from a previous relationship.

Tragedy struck during James Kelly's 1995 incarceration for a probation violation: a house fire killed Marcia's mother and daughter, Kaitlin. Six year old Shaina, devastated, attempted suicide by biking into traffic and was briefly hospitalized.

After James's release, he bought a truck and started a trucking business. Marcia trained as a respiratory therapist and the blended family formed, setting the stage for future tensions, according to Oxygen.

Marriage and rising conflicts (2003–2005)

James Kelly and Marcia Kelly married in 2003 after a decade of on and off dating. James's trucking firm grew to multiple vehicles, providing stability. Marcia launched a part time bounce house rental side business. However, their home in Cushing became a battleground. Shaina, now a teenager, struggled with rebellion, including alcohol, drugs and run ins with the law.

At 14, she left to live with a boyfriend, returned briefly and tried again at 16. James Kelly tried to act as a father figure but clashes escalated. Shaina accused him of mistreatment, including physical fights and alleged abuse.

In October 2005, a heated argument over Shaina's messy room turned physical: Shaina pushed Marcia into a glass door, causing injury. Shaina was arrested and placed on juvenile probation. She soon dated 23 year old Dallas Cristian, a registered s*x offender.

Family arguments intensified with Shaina voicing threats against James Kelly. Marcia confided her frustrations to Shaina, planting seeds of resentment that would soon turn deadly, as per Oxygen.

The night of the murder (October 22, 2005)

James Kelly spent October 22 repairing trucks at home. Marcia worked an overnight shift at the hospital. Shaina was out partying with Dallas Cristian and 15 year old friend Colton Pitman (also known as Colton Weir in some records).

Around 3 a.m., James Kelly called Marcia for a wake-up reminder. By 7 a.m., Marcia's unanswered calls prompted her to alert James's father, David Bone. Bone entered the home, prodded James's covered feet with his walking stick and uncovered the body: James Kelly had been shot once in the face at close range while asleep.

A cell phone lay open nearby, suggesting it captured the shot. An open 911 call followed. Marcia arrived home composed, checked on the dogs and scanned her phone before confirming the death. She mentioned possible enemies but no specifics. Investigators noted her calm demeanor amid the chaos, as Oxygen reported.

Confessions and immediate aftermath (October 22–23, 2005)

That evening, Shaina and Dallas surrendered to authorities, claiming they last saw James Kelly at 9 p.m. and spent the night driving rural roads. Colton was questioned next and confessed: after partying, the trio plotted the killing.

Shaina directed him to James's room; Colton grabbed gloves and a rifle from their car, entered quietly, and fired at the sleeping victim. They dumped the gun in a river and burned bloody clothes at a remote spot.

Colton implicated Marcia, saying she offered a truck, $10,000, and jet skis, plus freedom from James Kelly's abuse. Shaina called Marcia post-killing to confirm James was dead. Marcia rushed to the station, where Shaina broke down, admitting the act to shield her mother and stop James Kelly's alleged cruelty.

Phone logs showed frantic mother-daughter calls that night. Divers recovered the rifle, and the burn site evidence matched Colton's account, according to Oxygen.

Investigations, arrests, and charges (Late 2005–2006)

Sheriff's deputies linked the names Shaina, Dallas, and Colton to prior juvenile cases, accelerating the probe. Evidence revealed Marcia's earlier attempts to solicit others for the murder, offering cash or vehicles.

Financial motives surfaced: a $100,000 life insurance policy on James Kelly. All four were arrested. Marcia faced capital murder charges in late 2005. Shaina, as a juvenile, was certified for adult court. Colton and Dallas detailed the plot, describing how Marcia used Shaina as a go-between.

Shaina initially took the blame but later testified variably. Investigators staged the open phone as a listening device for the gunshot, per Colton's claim. By early 2006, the case built on confessions, forensics, and records, exposing a web of manipulation centered on Marcia's influence over her vulnerable daughter, as per Oxygen.

Trials and sentencings (2006–2015)

Marcia's trial began July 31, 2006. Prosecutors portrayed her as the mastermind, using Shaina to recruit killers for gain and revenge. Evidence included prior solicitations and post-murder calls. Defense claimed Marcia's death wishes were jokes, and the teens acted alone.

Shaina testified that James Kelly had abused her, though unproven earlier, and denied Marcia's role. On August 4, after two hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Marcia of capital murder, sentencing her to life without parole.

Dallas pleaded guilty to murder, getting 40 years (parole after 20). Colton and Shaina, tried as juveniles, received life without parole initially. In 2015, after appeals citing U.S. Supreme Court rulings on youth sentencing, Shaina and Colton were resentenced to life with parole eligibility in 2045, according to The Daily Sentinel.

