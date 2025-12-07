ID's The Secret We Bury release date, where to watch, and more

The Secrets We Bury (Image via Investigation Discovery)

The Secrets We Bury is a combination of personal history and family mystery. It tells the story of the Carroll siblings as they search for an explanation of what happened with their father, George Carroll who disappeared in the early 1960s at which time he had a wife, Dorothy and four children.

Constructed through interviews and archival footage, the film is a meditation on memory, family and the unresolved burdens that time carries. Produced and directed by Pyramid Productions for Investigation Discovery, the program premiered at the Hamptons International Film Festival before airing on television.

The documentary The Secrets We Bury will air on ID on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 9/8c and stream immediately afterward on Max. The story highlights how personal histories can resurface, offering closure to those affected. Families and true crime enthusiasts alike may find it a thoughtful examination of real-life events.

When and where to stream The Secrets We Bury

The Secrets We Bury will be released on December 16, 2025. It premieres live on Investigation Discovery at 9 p.m. ET. For those without cable, the full documentary streams on Max starting the same day. Max, formerly HBO Max, hosts ID content and requires a subscription. Free trials may be available for new users, depending on promotions.

The official synopsis states:

The Secrets We Bury follows Mike Carroll as he unravels the mystery of his father’s disappearance and uncovers a story much darker and more complex than his family could have imagined. Told through extensive sit-down interviews with the Carroll siblings and layered with intimate archival footage of the Carroll family spanning decades of their lives, the documentary offers a sensitive look into one family’s journey to find closure. Part mystery and part family drama, The Secrets We Bury raises important questions about whose stories we choose to believe, and why.

Everything you need to know about The Secrets We Bury

This documentary serves as a standalone special, meaning there is only one episode. It runs approximately two hours, allowing for a complete telling of the Carroll family's story without breaks across multiple installments.

No additional episodes have been announced, keeping the focus tight on the central mystery and its resolution. The content emphasizes emotional depth over sensationalism with no spoilers released in advance to preserve the viewing experience.

The film uses a mix of current interviews and old family videos to build its narrative. Viewers learn about the siblings' lives post-disappearance and how the event shaped their paths. Production notes confirm it as a one-off project, ideal for a single sitting.

The Carroll family's journey behind The Secrets We Bury

The Carroll family from Long Island forms the heart of The Secrets We Bury. George Carroll's sudden departure in the 1960s left his wife, Dorothy to raise four children alone, creating ripples that lasted generations.

Mike Carroll, one of the sons, takes the lead in investigating what happened, driven by a need for answers that eluded the family for decades. Through his efforts, hidden details emerge, showing how silence can burden loved ones.

Interviews reveal the siblings' varied responses to the loss; some focused on daily life, others on quiet questions. Archival footage captures joyful moments before the change, contrasting with later reflections.

This approach makes the story relatable, as many families hold unspoken histories. The documentary avoids quick judgments, instead showing how time alters memories. By the end, it underscores the value of speaking out, even after years. Sources like the official press release detail these elements without revealing key twists.

Exploring themes of memory and trauma

Memory plays a key role in The Secrets We Bury, as the film examines how past events linger in family dynamics. The Carrolls' experience illustrates generational trauma, where one person's choices affect descendants long-term.

Experts in the documentary touch on this, explaining how unresolved mysteries can lead to emotional patterns passed down. The narrative questions what we choose to remember or forget, using the disappearance as a lens. It shows therapy and open talks as tools for healing, presented in straightforward terms.

No graphic content appears; instead, it prioritizes feelings and connections. Jason Sarlanis, ID's president, notes how the story reveals the past's pull, making it educational for viewers of all ages. This theme connects to broader discussions in true crime but stays personal here.

Catch The Secrets We Bury, releasing on 16 December 2025 on ID.