Mother, May I Murder? season 2, episode 8: Who was behind Jay Kelly’s murder?

Mother May I Murder? season 2, episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

In the quiet town of Cushing, Texas, on October 22, 2005, James ‘Jay’ Kelly, a hardworking trucker and family man was discovered shot to death in his own bed. The scene was undisturbed except for an open cell phone on the floor, suggesting a targeted attack.

This shocking crime unraveled a web of family betrayal, drawing national attention when investigators revealed it as a murder-for-hire scheme. At the center was Jay's wife, Marcia Kelly who orchestrated the plot by enlisting her 16-year-old daughter, Shaina Sepulvado and two teenage boys, Colton Weir and Dallas Cristian with promises of cash, a truck and jet skis.

Marcia's motive centered on collecting a $100,000 life insurance payout and gaining control of Jay's trucking business. Shaina, resentful of her stepfather, helped recruit the killers, leading to a nighttime break-in where Weir fired the fatal shot.

The case exposed deep family tensions, including prior fights and Shaina's troubled history. Marcia Kelly was behind Jay Kelly’s murder, convicted of capital murder in a swift trial. This case is explored in Mother, May I Murder? season 2, episode 8, titled The Mother of Betrayal, aired on December 9, 2025 on Investigation Discovery. Viewers can stream it on Max, discovery+ or Prime Video.

Mother, May I Murder?: Jay Kelly’s family background and rising tensions

Jay Kelly, born in 1968, built a successful trucking business in East Texas after serving time earlier in life for a probation violation. He met Marcia Gayle Turner, born in 1970 in 1989 at a street race; they dated intermittently before marrying in 2003.

Marcia, who dropped out of school in ninth grade and worked as a respiratory therapist, brought two daughters from a previous marriage: Shaina and Kaitlin. Tragedy struck the family when a house fire killed Marcia's mother and Kaitlin in the early 2000s, leaving Shaina deeply affected.

Shaina attempted su*cide by riding her bike into traffic, leading to a stay in a mental health facility, as per Oxygen. After the marriage, Jay Kelly became a stepfather to Shaina, but conflicts arose. Shaina struggling with the losses, turned to drugs and alcohol as a teen.

She dated 23-year-old Dallas Cristian, a registered s*x offender, which Jay strongly disapproved of. Family arguments escalated, including a physical altercation in October 2005 between Marcia and Shaina that resulted in Shaina's arrest on juvenile probation for pushing her mother through a glass door.

Jay Kelly's strict parenting clashed with Shaina's rebellion, creating a strained household. Marcia later admitted in interviews to wishing Jay harm during heated moments but claimed her words were not serious. Meanwhile, Jay Kelly's business thrived, providing financial stability but also long hours away from home.

These dynamics sowed seeds of resentment, setting the stage for the fatal plot. Shaina moved out multiple times, returning only to leave again at 16, just weeks before the murder, as per The Daily Sentinel.

The night of the murder

On October 22, 2005, Jay Kelly spent the day working on his trucks at the family home in Cushing, a small Nacogdoches County community. Marcia on an overnight shift at the hospital, left for work around 6 p.m. Shaina, then 16 was out with friends, including Colton Weir and her boyfriend Dallas Cristian.

Around 3 a.m. Jay called Marcia to wake her, as was their routine; she heard his voice clearly, according to Oxygen. Sometime after, Shaina, Weir, and Cristian entered the home quietly, wearing gloves to avoid fingerprints. According to confessions, Shaina led them to the master bedroom, pointing out Jay's location.

Weir, armed with a .22-caliber rifle retrieved from Cristian's car trunk, fired a single shot into Jay Kelly's face while he slept. The group fled immediately, with Shaina later calling her mother to report the act. They disposed of the rifle in a nearby river and burned their clothes at a remote site to destroy evidence, as per KTRE.

At 7 a.m., unable to reach Jay, Marcia contacted his stepfather, David Bone. Bone arrived, found Jay Kelly's body under the covers with blood pooling, and called 911. The home appeared untouched, with no signs of forced entry or struggle. An open cell phone lay on the floor near the bed, later linked to Marcia's line, suggesting it was left on to listen remotely.

Marcia arrived home calm, feeding the dogs and briefly checking on her husband before the police arrived. Initial suspicions fell on Shaina due to her recent troubles, but the coordinated entry pointed to planning, a KLTV reporter.

Investigation and confessions

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office took over the case, led by investigator Thomas Kerss. Early interviews with Marcia revealed little; she described Jay Kelly as a loving husband and mentioned Shaina's rocky relationship with him.

Family members noted Shaina's partying habits and associations with Weir and Cristian, prompting their detention, as per Oxygen. On October 23, Weir cracked under questioning, confessing he shot Jay after Shaina recruited him. He detailed promises from Marcia via Shaina: $10,000, a truck, and two jet skis upon completion.

Shaina and Cristian soon followed with admissions, confirming Marcia's role in soliciting the hit. Phone records showed multiple calls between Marcia and Shaina before and after 3 a.m., including one where Shaina announced the death.

Divers recovered the rifle from the river, matching ballistics to the bullet. Burned clothing scraps yielded DNA traces, according to Tyler Paper. Further digging uncovered Marcia's prior attempts to hire others for the murder, offering similar incentives.

Shaina claimed coercion by her mother but admitted guiding the killers. Marcia was arrested that day for capital murder. The probe highlighted teen vulnerabilities, with Weir described as impressionable and Cristian as manipulative.

Trial and verdicts of the Jay Kelly case

Marcia Kelly's trial began July 31, 2006, in Nacogdoches. Prosecutors, led by Stephanie Stephens, argued financial gain drove the crime, citing the insurance policy and business assets. Witnesses, including Weir and Shaina, testified to Marcia's promises and instructions.

Defense claimed Marcia's wishes for Jay's death were idle talk, not directives, and highlighted Shaina's alleged abuse by Jay Kelly, claims unverified before arrest. Shaina took partial blame, saying she acted alone to protect her mother. Marcia did not testify.

The jury convicted her of capital murder after two hours of deliberation on August 4, sentencing her to life without parole, as per the Lufkin Daily News. Shaina and Weir, tried as juveniles, received life without parole initially but were resentenced in 2015 to life with parole eligibility after 40 years, per a Texas Supreme Court ruling. Cristian pleaded guilty to murder, getting 40 years with parole after 20, according to KTRE.

