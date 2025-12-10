Where was NCIS: Origins filmed? All filming locations revealed

NCIS: Origins © CBS

NCIS: Origins was primarily filmed at the former Los Angeles Air Force Base, Fort MacArthur, San Pedro, where the fictional setting of Camp Pendleton was recreated. The surrounding coastal neighborhood of San Pedro in Los Angeles served as the location for external scenes.

NCIS: Origins is coming back to Paramount+ in the UK on February 24, 2026. The show takes place in the early 1990s and is about Gibbs's time working for Special Agent Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). During his 18 years working for NCIS, and even after retiring to Alaska for a quieter life, Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) always seemed to have a mysterious air about him. Even though Gibbs was a well-known face to CBS viewers and his coworkers, he was known for being secretive.

Exploring filming locations of NCIS: Origins

Fort MacArthur, San Pedro

The old Los Angeles Air Force Base, Fort MacArthur, in San Pedro was used to film most of the show's interior and recreated base scenes for NCIS: Origins. The production team built a set here that looked a lot like the Camp Pendleton office from the early 1990s. Fort MacArthur was very important to coastal defenses from 1914 to 1974. Even though the fort is not longer a military base, the US Air Force still uses a small part of it for housing and administration.

San Pedro, coastal neighborhood

NCIS: Origins filmed scenes outside in San Pedro, Los Angeles, which is a coastal neighborhood. Naval bases are close to San Pedro, which has beautiful views of the beach. This makes the area a good choice for setting scenes for a naval investigative service. Many other shows and movies have used this area as a filming location.

Before NCIS: Origins, San Pedro was used as an important location for many other productions. This coastal neighborhood has been in big movies like Se7en, Fight Club, Titanic, The Big Lebowski, Purple Hearts, and The Usual Suspects. The area is close to the sea and has a lot of old buildings. These different views make the area a popular choice for filmmakers. Filming in Southern California gave the show a more authentic feel, which helped make the setting look more like the 1990s.

Filming for NCIS: Origins happened in early 2024. Scenes were filmed in San Pedro and Camp Pendleton to show the military and investigative settings of Gibbs's early career.

What happened on NCIS: Origins

Young Agent Gibbs' breakup and hasty marriage to Diane in the fall finale of NCIS: Origins were pivotal. The episode began with Diane telling Gibbs about a job offer in Los Angeles and asking him to move there to give their relationship "a real go." He flatly refused, "I'm not moving. My family is here." Since Diane couldn't pass up the job and found long distance pointless, the relationship ended.

Gibbs' colleagues at NIS avoided his breakup, but Lala was preoccupied with her most trusted criminal informant, who she considered a brother, being shot. After being hospitalized, Lala's colleagues visited her in rehab. Randy told Lala about Gibbs and Diane, which she called "great." Franks warned Lala that she had failed her fitness test and would have a desk job.

Angered, Lala confronted Gibbs in the 1990s for not visiting her after she was hospitalized. Gibbs then confessed his breakup with Diane, explaining that when he said "family," he meant his NIS team, not his late wife and daughter.

Lala accused him of pushing her away out of fear and using a "dumbass excuse about family." with Diane. She called Diane "amazing" and blamed Gibbs for breaking up. Their conversation was interrupted, but Lala's words stuck. Gibbs' voiceover said he never connected well. Gibbs got drunk after Lala told him to "quit being scared," and when Diane showed up, he agreed to long distance and a Las Vegas wedding!

He took Lala's advice, predicting broken hearts, the voiceover said. With Gibbs and Diane at the altar, the episode introduced Gibbs' first ex-wife.

