NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A still from NCIS: Origins (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

Next week on CBS, NCIS: Origins season 2 returns with episode 8, “End of the Road,” airing Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 9:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT. This episode brings plenty of drama as Lala’s favorite CI is attacked, Franks visits his brother Mason, and Gibbs faces challenges in his relationship with Diane because of a possible job move to Los Angeles.

Tensions rise as personal and work problems collide. Lala must deal with pressure from Flaco while handling the shooting’s fallout. Gibbs faces relationship struggles, and Franks’ visit to Mason hints at bigger issues. The episode promises suspense, unexpected teamwork, and emotional moments in this exciting fall finale.

Cliff Wheeler’s personal life also continues to be difficult in season 2. He deals with his divorce and struggles with being accepted, while the team works on tough cases. Last week, the murder of Lance Corporal Natasha Horvet tested their skills and revealed some surprising truths.

Episode 7 also showed Wheeler’s secret relationship with FBI Detective Noah Oakley as he navigates love during strict military rules. Team dynamics shifted too, with tensions between Vera and Lala, and Gibbs and Diane exploring their romance. By the end of the episode, justice was served, but Wheeler is still searching for personal happiness.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8 airs on Tuesday

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8, “End of the Road,” airs Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. The fall finale promises big drama, as Lala’s favorite CI is attacked, Gibbs faces relationship challenges, and Franks visits his brother Mason, leading to suspense and emotional moments.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8

In the U.S., fans can watch NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS at 9:00 PM ET/PT. New episodes are available the next day on Paramount+, or the same day for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. In Canada, the show airs on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, episodes are on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8

In episode 8, Lala’s favorite CI, Tony, is shot, and the team works with Oceanside PD to find out who did it. At the same time, Flaco puts pressure on Lala, making it unclear if she will have to cooperate with him or handle the situation on her own.

Meanwhile, Gibbs faces a possible separation from Diane, who is thinking about taking a job in Los Angeles, which puts their relationship to the test. Franks visits his brother Mason, adding more mystery, while personal stories and long-term plots come together, making “End of the Road” an intense episode filled with suspense and emotional challenges.

A brief recap of episode 7 before NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8 arrives

In episode 7, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” the team investigates the murder of a Marine who was recently chosen for a secret mission. The case reveals betrayal, obsession, and hidden relationships. Wheeler struggles with his divorce and secret relationship, Lala deals with surprising news, and Gibbs and Diane enjoy a fun double date with Randy and his wife.

The investigation uncovers who killed Natasha Horvet and reveals more secrets within the military. Tensions grow among the team as personal and work issues collide, forcing the characters to face difficult choices. Episode 7 builds the foundation for new developments and emotional moments that will continue into episode 8.

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus

