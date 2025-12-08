Love Is Blind: Italy's Giovanni and Giorgia split over clashing views on marriage and intimacy

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy released a new set of episodes on December 8, 2025. In this segment, the couples moved in together and tested their compatibility outside the bubble of the pods, where they faced real challenges and conflicts.

Life outside the pods proved to be difficult for some couples, who chose to break up and leave the experiment for good.

Among them were Giovanni and Giorgia, who, despite their connection in the pods, disagreed on two crucial subjects after getting to know one another more: the importance of marriage and intimacy.

While Giorgia believed being in a relationship and getting married were not much different, Giovanni thought otherwise. To him, it was a sacred union of two individuals, an important chapter in life.

However, to Giorgia, it was just a ceremony.

Another point of conflict was their differing opinions on intimacy. According to Giorgia, being intimate was important as it would help them navigate their chemistry, but Giovanni did not feel that way and wished to wait until they developed a deeper connection.

In episode 7 of Love Is Blind: Italy, titled Breaking Up To Avoid Pain, Giorgia met with Giovanni’s friends, where these topics were discussed.

One thing led to another, and their disagreement escalated, after which they decided to call things off.

Love Is Blind: Italy star Giovanni questions Giorgia’s preoccupation with intimacy







It all came to a head when Giovanni introduced Giorgia to his friends during a dinner at his place in Rome.

While things started out well, it quickly went south when one of Giovanni’s friends asked Giorgia why she wanted to get married.

She replied that, to her, being in a relationship and getting married were equal.



“Getting married, the wedding, is just an event meant to create a beautiful memory,” she explained.



Giovanni, however, was displeased with the response, as he confessed to the cameras that he did not want to be with someone who took marriage casually.

At the dinner table, Giovanni explained that he was a “spiritual person,” who believed that marriage was a “special moment when you consecrate a union,” not just a party.

Then, when the topic of s*xual chemistry was raised, Giovanni confessed that he wanted to wait before being intimate. However, Giorgia had a contrasting opinion on the subject.

When asked to rate the importance of intimacy in her life, Giorgia said “100,” which caught Giovanni by surprise.

After the dinner party, the Love Is Blind: Italy couple reflected on the night, which ultimately led to them having a heated confrontation.

When Giorgia pointed out that his friends also agreed with her take on intimacy, Giovanni became defensive. He noted that he had a problem with her obsession with it, not s*xuality itself.



“Apparently, you’re blinded by s*xuality, aren’t you? We have to have s*x. We have to have s*x … Are you a nymphomaniac here? What are you talking about? How can you talk like that?” he said.



Giorgia snapped back at him, asking him why he was still with her. She was convinced he had no intentions of marrying her, as she called him a “b***ard” for not trying to make things work.

Frustrated by the tension between them, Giorgia and Giovanni decided to part ways.



“I got to a point where I said enough. I want to be in a relationship that makes me feel good, and I can’t put up with a situation like this anymore,” Giorgia said.



Elsewhere, after ending things with Giorgia, Giovanni met up with co-star Federica, with whom he had a connection in the pods, trying to rekindle their spark and move on with her.

Stay tuned for more updates.