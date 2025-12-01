“A little bit” - Elisa admits she is sensitive after Alessandro confronts her on Love Is Blind: Italy

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy returned with season 2, episode 2, which aired on December 1, 2025, and continued building the early pod connections.

The episode focused on several conversations, including a key moment between Alessandro A and Elisa. Their exchange included the quote “a little bit,” which Elisa used when Alessandro asked if she was sensitive.

The scene showed the two moving through a list of questions he had prepared to understand her better.

Their interaction picked up from their earlier conversations in the pods, where Alessandro said he missed her “way too much,” and she teased that he was finally saying something cute.

After she joked that he never said anything nice, they moved into his structured set of questions about daily habits, preferences, and how they communicated. The conversation included small personal details such as sleep schedules, cleaning habits, and preferred lighting.

It also touched on how they might have handled teasing, which led to the moment Alessandro asked if she was easily offended.

When he followed up by saying, “You’re a little sensitive, right?” she replied, “A little bit.”

The episode also showed Alessandro imagining a future with her during a confessional, where he shared that hearing her voice made him feel at peace.

Their pod conversation and question list in Love Is Blind: Italy

In episode 2 of Love Is Blind: Italy, Alessandro and Elisa settled into a longer talk after he mentioned he missed her “way too much.” She lightly responded that he was finally saying something cute, and when he asked if he had never said anything nice before, she answered, “Never.”

They continued without tension as Alessandro brought out a list of questions he had prepared. His first question was about whether she preferred sleeping early or waking up early, and she chose sleeping early.

He then asked if she liked cleaning the house, and she replied, “I really do.” When he followed by asking whether she would want to clean together, she said yes. His next question was, “Lights on or off?” and she answered with “dim.”

Alessandro also wanted to understand their dynamic when joking around. He asked, “Are you easily offended or we can tease each other whenever we want?” Before moving on, he added, “You’re a little sensitive, right?” She replied, “A little bit.”

The list continued with preferences like milk or dark chocolate, and she chose milk. Alessandro reacted with “thank god.” Elisa shared that she enjoyed grocery shopping, and he agreed. Their exchange stayed steady as they explored basic habits and long-term expectations.

Talking about the future and their connection in Love Is Blind: Italy

After the lighter questions, Alessandro said he wanted to talk about something more serious. Elisa asked if he planned to do all the talking, and he told her it was her turn. She asked where he saw them in 20 or 30 years.

Alessandro answered that he saw them “happy” and laughing together. She replied, “Right answer.” Their exchange remained calm as they moved through the topic, focusing on what each imagined long-term.

Alessandro added that he felt at peace when he heard her voice, a statement that sat quietly within the conversation but showed how he viewed their developing bond.

The episode later cut to his confessional, where he said he was already picturing a future with her. He explained that the way their conversations flowed helped him see what life might look like with her outside the pods.

The episode presented their talk as another step in learning how they communicated, how they shared personal preferences, and how they imagined long-term possibilities. Their exchanges continued at a steady pace as they built their connection day by day.

