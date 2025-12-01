“That made me emotional”: Love Is Blind: Italy star Giorgia tears up as Giovanni opens up about love and family values

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Is Blind: Italy had its second season debut on December 1, 2025, and with this, the famous "Love Is Blind" concept was introduced to brand new Italian singles, the ones genuinely in search of love and real relationships, but with the condition of not seeing each other.

The experiment implies that whoever enters the story will be in pods from the very beginning, breaking the usual dating format, you'll simply be hearing from the singles' lips that they met, dated, and, finally, decided to get engaged without knowing the face of their other half.

One of the special moments from the first episode was the moment when Giorgia and Giovanni started their first chat. It was a very light and friendly conversation at first, but after a while, it quickly moved into a much deeper conversation about family, love, and the institution of marriage.

When Giovanni talked about the love and happiness his grandparents shared, which in turn inspired him, Giorgia was deeply touched and couldn’t help but shed a tear.

"That made me emotional," she shared.



Their talk also led to Giorgia opening up to her partner and sharing her own views on the idea of lifelong commitment and what she took from her parents’ relationship.

This intimate conversation was only a snippet of their pod date, which was a platform for the kind of conversations that could get very personal and somewhat private. Since they couldn’t see each other, they got by with stories, memories, and the values the other person was describing.

Giorgia and Giovanni’s first pod conversation in Love​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Is Blind: Italy

In Episode 1 of Love Is Blind: Italy, Giorgia and Giovanni began their talk in the pods with a small, friendly moment.

Giovanni entered the pod humming, and when Giorgia told him he could keep going, he said he actually wanted to sing. They introduced themselves, and when he asked about her job, Giorgia told him she was a geneticist. Giovanni said it sounded “pretty cool” and even called it a “dream.” He then shared that he worked as an event organizer.

Their talk shifted to the future when Giorgia asked how he pictured marriage and what it meant to him. Giovanni replied,

“If you’re asking what marriage means to me, my grandparents are a perfect example.”

He told her he still remembered “my grandfather’s trembling hand when my grandmother died,” and said that moment showed him how deep their love was after sixty years together.

He then spoke about his big family, saying, “Love has always been the foundation of our family life,” and explained that he learned that from his grandparents. Giovanni added that he was ready to offer that same kind of love to his partner.

Hearing this, Giorgia’s voice shook, and she told him, “That made me emotional. Wow.” Giovanni laughed softly and said he would hand her a handkerchief if she weren’t so far away, easing the moment while keeping their connection warm.

Sharing family influences and views on commitment

After listening to Giovanni’s memories, Giorgia opened up about her own belief in marriage in Love​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Is Blind: Italy. She told him she felt strongly about commitment because of her parents.