Where is Grant Cardone from? Billionaire goes viral over Trump “stamina” post

Grant Cardone has served as the CEO of Cardone Capital for many years (Image via Getty)

Grand Cardone is trending after his recent post about meeting Donald Trump. The billionaire, who is from Lake Charles, Louisiana, shared a small statement through X last week on Saturday, November 29.

The popular businessman is currently the CEO of Cardone Capital, as per his LinkedIn page. His viral post grabbed a lot of attention, leading to multiple reactions, as it reads:

“Just spent the evening with Trump @realDonaldTrump at Mara Logo – his STAMINA is Unbelievable for any age.”

Grant Cardone’s statement received millions of views. However, he did not share any other glimpses from the meeting.

A few hours before the post created headlines, Grant had uploaded a photo of the Mar-a-Lago Club through the same platform.

The financial influencer then asked his followers to reveal what they would ask the U.S. President if they could meet the latter for a few minutes.

On the other hand, netizens were spotted questioning Grant about his conversation with Trump and addressing the best moment from the entire meeting.

“What did you guys talk about?”, @Fityeth wrote .

Another person referred to the word “STAMINA” mentioned by Grant Cardone in his post, saying that it is due to an individual’s purpose for working instead of age.

“Facts, stamins like that comes from purpose and reps, not age. Most people half his years do half his work”, @MrLeoSimpson commented .

An individual asked Grant to request that Trump purchase Bitcoin for the U.S.

“Tell him to buy Bitcoin for the US”, @LaDoger said on X .

One of the responses featured the user saying that Cardone could have shared something else to reveal about his meeting with Trump.

“There may have been a better way of saying this”, @harrypauldavies stated .

Grant Cardone is creating headlines for other reasons

While Cardone’s meeting with Trump is leading to multiple reactions, he has been trending for other things at the same time.

Around a month ago, Grant announced the acquisition of 300 Bitcoin in a now-deleted post on X, as stated by Bitget.

Grant Cardone has continued acquiring more Bitcoin. On October 17, 2025, he even shared some screenshots of the acquisition, with the caption saying:

“CardoneCapital acquires more BTC. Trophy Real Estate +Trophy Money BTC No REIT or real estate syndication will be able to compete with the Real Estate BTC Hybrid.”

Cardone also appeared for an interview on the podcast Altcoin Daily last month, saying that treasury companies might face an “implosion”, which raises concern for Bitcoin and its price.

He compared his funds with the Bitcoin treasuries, saying that he has EBITDA of $125 million, and the same does not happen with the treasuries.

Speaking about the issues that might be faced by the treasury companies, Grant Cardone said in the podcast:

“The ones I’m worried about is the no company, the no business, the no accounts receivables, the no customers, the no service, the no product. You’re gonna sell shares on the ATM in order to buy Bitcoin and think that this is going to give you some kind of pendulum.”

Meanwhile, Grant also serves as the founder and CEO of Grant Cardone Enterprises and Sales Training.

He completed his higher studies at McNeese State University and Cardone University.