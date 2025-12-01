Smiling Friends season 3 finale ending explained: Why did Mr Boss fire Glep?

Mr Boss and Glep in Smiling Friends Season 3 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Adult Swim)

In the absurd universe of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, the Season 3 finale titled “The Glep Ep” delivers a direct gut punch: Mr Boss fires Glep because he got to know that the little green guy does nothing at the office. He simply forgot why he hired him and that it was Glep who actually helped him co-found Smiling Friends Company in the first place.

Created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, the show tracks a nonprofit team/company forcing smiles on the miserable in a warped Pennsylvania suburb. Zach Hadel voices Charlie Dompler, while Michael Cusack voices Pim Pimling and Marge. Allan Park and Glep are also voiced by Hadel.

Season 3 dropped its first episode on October 5, 2025, running eight weeks of escalating weirdness, from cursed witches to parasitic gamers, voiced by a tight crew including Eric Bauza as the chain-smoking Mr Boss. Guests like Finn Wolfhard spice up the cameos, but the core dynamic drives it: Pim's cheer versus Charlie's apathy, all under Boss's erratic rule.

The finale, aired on November 30, 2025, flips Glep's gag character to an important memeber of the company, answering why his firing stings so hard. According to Adult Swim's description -

Finally we learn about Glep, one of the characters at Smiling Friends - the green one who sits on the bean bag and spits on the ground and stuff like that. *Growls at you*"

Smiling Friends season 3 finale ending explained: Glep's role in the company and his immortal backstory

The episode kicks off in the Smiling Friends HQ. Mr Boss is praising Allan, Pim and Charlie for their good performance this year at the company when confusion arises regarding Glep’s job role at the firm. No one has really seen Glep doing anything other than just sitting on his beanbag with his tablet, speaking gibberish.

Mr Boss gets furious and finds Glep, who is lounging and watching his iPad, then blurts, "What you actually do around here man? Name one thing" Gelp says something in gibberish which makes Mr Boss more angry and says- “Why did I even hire you in the first place?"

Glep's ego gets hurt, he snaps back and fiercely grabs his tablet, crunches it and quits on the spot. The boss fires him right back, yelling as Glep bolts and then goes to take a dump in the bathroom.

Then we see Glep’s girlfriend also left him in his mansion angrily, as he never gives her time. Sad Glep then goes to hand around at a bar where the bartender asks to show his ID before serving alcohol. The ID reveals that Glep was born in 329 AD amid Rome's Christian shift.

Then we see Glep’s 1,696-year backstory, starting with 476 AD Rome, where Glep was arrested and his "happy dance" unhinges a Roman emperor, hastening the empire's collapse.

Then it is 1347 AD England, where Glep was charged as a witch because he turned milk into yoghurt and just when he was about to be burned in fire, he coughed. This spread a pandemic, with everyone dying. This was assumed to be the Bubonic plague.

Then in 1777 AD, Virginia, USA during the Revolution, he was seen sitting in lawn chairs with the founders, but even there no one wanted his uninvited presence.

At a bar, everyone is fascinated by Glep’s travel stories but one guy points out that Glep has travelled for centuries and yet hasn’t been able to fit in any. The mob in the bar shouts at Glep for causing the plague and demands his exit.

Then we see a flashback of Glep in Pennsylvania, USA in 1992 AD, where he walks into Mr Boss in a devastated state. Mr Boss explains how he is ruined since he lost everything in the market crash. He was about to shoot himself when Glep did his happy dance.

This makes Mr Boss smile and he decides to start a business that will aim to make miserable people laugh and smile. So that's how Glep became the co-founder of the Smiling Friends company

At the end of the episode, we find Glep walks into the office only to find all the employees, including Mr Boss in a terrible, devastated condition and almost at the verge of destruction. Mr Boss apologizes to Glep for firing him as he understood why he hired Glep in the first place. Mr Boss asked Glep to join again to which Glep agreed.

They all regroup in the Supper Room, a Last Supper spoof with Boss at the helm. Marge dishes Glep his homeland slop, a green-purple mush topped with fish bones. He devours it, growling approval, while Charlie engages with a guy in crypto talk.

A narrator teases "the group," Pim probes, but it's waved off as a flubbed gag. Allan chimes in, still clueless about Glep's origins. Glep's girlfriend comes back apologizing to him by making his favorite dish. The screen fades on the battered crew, which stays intact with Glep's spot unspoken but reclaimed.

Stream all episodes of Smiling Friends Season 3 available now on Max.

