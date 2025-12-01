Sister Wives' Ysabel and Maddie open up about their complicated equation with Kody Brown

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives alum Kody Brown’s daughters, Ysabel and Maddie, discussed their strained relationship with their father. Ysabel said that she and Kody have not spent much time together since Christine left him in November 2021.

Ysabel admitted how Christine is like “two people in one, as she is both the dad and she can be the mom, and she’s perfect at it. However, Ysabel pointed out that even though they are not on good terms, she still loves her father.

“My dad and I aren’t, like, close, close, close, close, close, close. But I mean, he’s still my dad and I love him."

Sister Wives' Maddie Brown talks about forgiveness and closure with father Kody Brown

Maddie Brown opened up about her strained relationship with her father. Maddie said that she is open to “reconciliation, forgiveness and just closure”. However, Maddie also made it clear that if Kody ever wanted to be let back into their lives, “there would need to be a pattern of consistency.”

Janelle Brown has previously discussed her relationship with Kody, revealing that he called to check on her on the anniversary of Garrison’s death.

“And on his birthday, he called to check on me,” Janelle said. “And I actually thought about calling him, but I’m like, ‘Is that weird?’ But it was fine. Like, it was all fine.”

Leon Brown has recently slammed Kody as “a liar" and a "joke of a father." Kody had earlier talked about how his divorce from his former wives might affect his relationship with his kids:

"There's one thing that I’m constantly concerned about, which is sort of this gloomy cloud hanging over us most of the time. Because after the divorce and stuff like that, there seems to be a little bit of a … it’s a nuance, it’s a little undertone of sort of a strain."

Ysabel Brown opens up about her equation with David Woolley

Ysabel also opened up about their equation with David Woolley. Ysabel praised David, saying that he never overstepped his boundaries. She further talked about her initial fears about David and Christine’s relationship:

"When my mom and David first started dating, it all happened, like, very fast, and I wasn’t used to another man in my mom’s life. So, I was really worried about what kind of role he would take up."

Ysabel admitted that she was mostly worried that he would take on the role of dad in their family, since they already have a dad.

“He’s very respectful. He’s very respectful of my dad. He’s very respectful of my mom and her kids and that she is a mom to us and that he is her husband and not our dad.”

However, Ysabel and Kody still have a strained relationship. Ysabel said,

"My relationship with my dad, it’s never been like 100 percent solid. With the divorce, right now, everything’s rocky. Nobody knows what to do in a divorce. Then in a divorce with a polygamist family even more so, nobody knows what to do.”

Watch Sister Wives airing exclusively on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.