90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 4 recap: Andrei lashes out, Yara faces divorce fears and Matt’s paternity doubts spark total chaos

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 Tell-All (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All, part 4, which premiered on Sunday, November 30, 2025, on TLC, turned out to be one of the most explosive episodes.

Gino and Jasmine sit and talk, where Jasmine admits she doesn't want to be with Matt. Later, they both accept their love for each other. However, later, a more shocking bombshell drops when Matt questions whether Matilda is his baby, prompting Jasmine to question him, making her furious.

Andrei's ultimatum comments spark chaos, leading to Elizabeth having an anxiety attack and the rest of the cast getting furious at Andrei's tone and language, calling it condescending.

Yara confronts her fears about divorce and past trauma about her looks and her marriage conflicts. She breaks down in front of Jasmine while talking about how she wants to make her marriage work.

Here's what happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 4

Andrei's ultimatum to Elizabeth created a full round of chaos

The tension between Elizabeth and Andrei was on full display immediately as they sat down. When the hosts addressed Andrei, bragging about giving Elizabeth an ultimatum about moving to Moldova, she called it “a little disrespectful” and made it clear that if he wanted to play that game, she could, too.

"If you want to go, go. I’m not going. That’s your ultimatum,” Elizabeth said.

Things got even more emotional when Elizabeth admitted that hearing her husband talk so casually about separating broke her heart.

“It hurts… I feel like I don’t know him,” she said softly.

Andrei does nothing to comfort her; instead, he blames her for not listening to him. That did not please the other couples on stage, leading to several back-and-forth shades thrown. Yara fired back, saying:

"Why does she have to listen to you? She should have her own opinion."

Then came another explosive moment that blew up. As the host prepared to bring out Noga, the friend who clashed with Andrei at the infamous party, Andrei called her a dog, “Where is the dog?”

This caused a ruckus on stage, with Elizabeth immediately saying, “Stop calling her a dog,” and the room erupted with arguments. Many felt Andrei's language was condescending and even pointed out to Elizabeth whether she felt this was normal.

Elizabeth eventually broke down and exited the stage, citing an anxiety attack; however, Andrei stood firm, demanding an apology from Noga in rough language.

Jovi gets confronted about seeking a divorce

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All took an unexpected turn when Elizabeth revealed that Jovi contacted a divorce lawyer. Andrei also confronted him about telling him that he wanted to divorce Yara.

Jovi refused the claims, saying he had indeed said those things, but he was not serious, and that it was just a result of a little resentment towards Yara, as he was mad at her at the time, while drunk with Andrei in a private moment.

Yara was shaken at the end of the episode, where she got emotional, saying:

"I don’t want to cry again, but he’s going to divorce me. It’s scary. I want to do anything I can to save this marriage."

Their ongoing arguments also collided with Yara’s body-image trauma, which she admitted therapy has not been able to cure. Jovi acknowledged that his past comments about her appearance hurt her far more than he realized at the time.

Gino and Jasmine have a serious conversation while Matt starts doubting Jasmine

Gino feels that Jasmine has obtained her green card, moved on to someone nearly two decades younger, and now looks happier than she ever did with him.

Jasmine asked if he truly believed she wanted to be with Matt, later admitting that she had never wanted to be with Matt, and that their relationship with Matt was in a terrible place, even after having a child together.

Meanwhile, the cast members were questioning whether Jasmine still had lingering feelings for Gino in front of Matt.

Jovi even pointed out whether baby Matilda was even Matt’s child. Jovi even suggested in a confessional that Matt should have gotten a paternity test immediately.

Matt even admitted Jasmine had taken several trips alone to New York without him, and she often acted “funny.” He even recalled her mentioning that Dane, the Australian neighbor she once lived near in Panama, had moved to New York.

Matt was shaken by the thought of the possibility that Matilda might be Dane's child. He even said if the baby were Dane’s, he would be relieved to “get out” because he didn’t want to be “chained to a demon.”

Between Gino and Jasmine, the conversation turned deeply emotional as Jasmine confronted Gino directly. She reminded him of the love they shared in Panama and the vows he once read to her.

Jasmine insisted she did love him back, and said she still believed he loved her too, until something shifted after she arrived in the U.S. Gino denied this, saying he would never have married her if he didn’t truly want to.

Matt questions Jasmine on whether he is the baby's father

The tension between Matt and Jasmine came to a head when their argument took a painful turn toward the topic of baby Matilda’s paternity.

Matt, clearly frustrated and overwhelmed, brought up the possibility that the baby might not even be his.

He questioned Jasmine about her past, implying that because Dane, Jasmine's ex-partner, once lived in New York and because the baby is blonde, there was a chance someone else could be the father.

Jasmine was stunned and furious, demanding to know what was wrong with him for even suggesting such a thing, firing back that he should understand the importance of what he was accusing her of.

Meanwhile, Matt, who was clearly emotional, looped in his own fear and admitted that he was in a losing situation. If the baby's father is not him, then he would feel stupid and betrayed.

And if Matilda was his, he believed he’d be “dragged through” emotional chaos for the rest of his life.

Stay tuned for more updates.