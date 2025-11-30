“It’s scary”: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Yara opens up about her strained relationship with Jovi

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All episode took an unexpected twist when Elizabeth revealed about Jovi contacting a divorce lawyer.

After the Tell-All episode was over, Yara seemingly broke down in tears in a confessional clip as she admitted that she has no one other than Jovi with her there and she is scared to be there all by herself.

While Jovi denied any such claims and further said that it was a private conversation that happeend between him and Andrei, Tell-All host Shaun Robinson said that she was not aware of how things have gone down between Jovi and Yara.

When she asked Yara about the divorce rumors, Yara said,

“I don't wanna cry now again but he gonna divorce me? It’s scary.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Yara confides in Jasmine about her marriage

Yara seemingly talked to Jasmine as she asked about the marriage, Yara broke down in tears as she said,

"I think me and Jovi you know, this relationship have a hard time. Seven, six years that’s the hardest time. We want different things. How could we be happy together? It’s not just him. I am doing my thing and he is doing his thing. I will do whatever I can do to help save this marriage. Because he’s more than just my partner, he is my support system."

Yara was sobbing and admitted that she will be all alone and that her marriage is falling apart as the argue and fight all the time, she further said,

"I have a business because of him because he supports me. He make me believe in myself. He tell me that I could do it. It’s hard for me to even imagine to lose him in my life, you know. I cry and cry and cry and we fight and fight and fight."

Jasmine soon weighed in and said to Yara,

"He wants to go back to Louisiana, he wants a baby. There’s like a detachment in your marriage. Do what's best for you. You deserve to be happy."

Andrei confronted Jovi while making a big revelation

Andrei confronted Jovi about calling him while being drunk and making a confession as Andrei said about Jovi:

“I want to f****** divorce her. Why are you not confessing?”

After Andrei’s big revelation, Shaun Robinson asked Jovi about the truth and he admitted that he did say these things to Andrei, and further added:

"To be honest, yeah, I had told him that before. I said that I was thinking about what it looked like. I was not a 100 percent serious. I was frustated. Little bit resentment towards her because I moved away from my family. She wanted to move to Miami. I miss home or maybe I want to move back, I am mad at her.”

After the Tell-All episode got over, Yara was in tears after discovering about the divorce news, as she said in the confessional clip,

"This is very sensitive for me. And if he wants to divorce me like that, I am gonna lose the only friend, Like my best friend, my partner and everything I have."

Stay tuned for more updates.