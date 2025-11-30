"I'll never be accepted": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fame Jasmine teases growing tension between her and Matt's family

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 star Jasmine Pineda recently shared an upsetting update that hinted at growing tension between her and Matt’s family, ultimately taking a toll on their relationship.

On November 29, 2025, Jasmine posted details about her life on her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse into her dynamic with Matt and his family.

Although she did not reveal what had actually happened, she teased that things were not on the positive side.

While speaking about her equation with Matt’s family and him, she said:



“The last straw for me has been his family and he’s point of view about different things. This last holiday made me understand I’ll never be accepted.”



Season 9 of the show saw Matt and Jasmine have a tumultuous ride as they not only navigated their relationship, amid Jasmine’s ongoing divorce from Gino, but also welcomed their daughter, Matilda.

Despite welcoming a child, the couple faced troubles. First came Matt’s mother, who remained apprehensive about their relationship on religious grounds, confident they were “sinners” in God’s eyes.

The second issue emerged when Jasmine refused to marry Matt, saying she was not ready to step into another marriage after her previous one failed.

However, Matt refused to wait for Jasmine to come around. While Jasmine’s messages did not reveal anything, she hinted that things had changed between her and Matt.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine says she and Matt want different things







Jasmine started by informing her followers that, from now on, she would use her platform only to share content about her stay-at-home lifestyle, showing glimpses of her daily routine as Matilda’s mother, her recipes, cleaning, and self-care vlogs.

That said, she stated that she would no longer be discussing her ongoing situation with Matt “as it has changed a lot for the well-being of our daughter.”

Although Jasmine did not reveal the status of their relationship, she implied they were holding on for the sake of their daughter.



“We both want different things, but we’re in good terms for a baby girl,” she wrote.



The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star added that she and Matt, along with his family, struggled to see eye to eye.

She further wrote that their contrasting opinions on “different things” had been the “last straw” for her, and that she would never be accepted for who she was.

In an interview with Extra, published on November 7, 2025, Jasmine spoke about her relationship with Matt, saying things between the two of them had been “chaotic” as she got to know who Matt truly was only after she separated from Gino and had Matilda.



“I kind of like this season in our life that we’re going through, but it has also put like a lot of tension between us because we’re getting to know each other and now we have this baby and we have to be parents and get along, so it’s a lot to process for both of us,” she said.



Jasmine mentioned in her Instagram Story that, since things were not going smoothly, she wanted to utilize whatever energy she had left to bring her sons, JC and Juance, to the United States and look after her daughter and her own mental health.

However, she refused to entertain negative comments about Matt, saying he was a “lovely and caring” person, who looked after her and Matilda.



“It’s just other things,” she added.



While answering fans’ queries in the comments section, Jasmine further clarified that she had not been getting along with Matt’s family, but was trying to for Matilda’s sake, so she could “enjoy her dad’s side of the family.”

However, when asked what the problem was or if she had broken up with Matt, she said that she preferred not to talk about it.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All saw Jasmine and Matt clash as they argued about their future, with Matt saying that he was not going to wait for her.

Jasmine lashed out at him, saying that his mother would be pleased to hear that he was no longer with her.

Stay tuned for more updates.