90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Why is Loren Brovarnik's friend Noga at the Tell All?

90 Day Fiancé Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED (Image via Getty)

Loren Brovarnik’s friend, Noga, appeared at the Tell All of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 follows tensions during Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s housewarming party.

Noga attended the Tell All because of her involvement in the disputes between Loren and Elizabeth Castravet and her argument with Andrei Castravet earlier in the season.

Her presence at the reunion allowed her to address the events that unfolded at the housewarming party, particularly her confrontation with Andrei.

Noga’s appearance provided a continuation of the season’s interactions and offered clarity on her role in the conflicts among the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 cast members.

Why did Loren Brovarnik’s friend Noga appear on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All

Who is Noga

As per Swooon, Noga​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is among the friends of Loren Brovarnik and was presented to the audience as a member of Loren’s circle. Loren called her a friend of many years whose kids happen to be friends with her own.

Noga keeps her life private and it seems she has two children. Loren in her social media posts shared pictures with Noga and called their relationship a long and loyal one.

The relationship of Noga with Loren paved the way for her to be a part of the conversations and conflicts between Loren and other cast members during the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

Events at Loren and Alexei’s housewarming party

Noga’s initial involvement in the season’s conflicts began at Loren and Alexei’s housewarming party in Miami. Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet attended along with other 90 Day Fiancé couples.

During the gathering, discussions arose regarding Elizabeth and Andrei’s plans to move back to Moldova.

Noga, speaking from her perspective as an immigrant, questioned Andrei about the decision to relocate, noting that he had previously moved to the United States for Elizabeth.

Andrei clarified that his move was based on his relationship with Elizabeth and that the decision to move was reconsidered for personal and financial reasons.

Noga intervened as the discussion became heated, challenging Andrei’s position and supporting Loren during the exchange.

Noga’s argument with Andrei

The confrontation escalated when Noga told Andrei to stop interrupting Loren. Andrei responded that he did not know Noga, which led to a verbal exchange between the two.

During the interaction, Noga told Andrei that his behavior was instigating conflict and used direct language before leaving the party.

Andrei described feeling attacked by Noga since he was unfamiliar with her. The argument contributed to ongoing tension between Loren and Elizabeth, and Noga’s involvement highlighted her role in the dispute.

Noga on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All

Noga’s appearance at the Tell All allowed her to address the events from the housewarming party directly, according to Swooon.

The show’s producers brought her in to provide context for her earlier arguments and interactions with Andrei and Elizabeth.

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 reunion, Elizabeth questioned Noga about her statements and asked for an apology.

Noga declined to apologize, maintaining her position regarding her participation in the disputes.

Her presence at the Tell All offered an opportunity for both Noga and the main cast to revisit the conflicts that occurred throughout the season.

Overall, Noga’s participation in the Tell All reflected her involvement in key events during Season 9.

Her appearance allowed the continuation of discussions about the disagreements at Loren and Alexei’s housewarming party and the resulting tension between the Brovarniks and the Castravets.

