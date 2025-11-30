90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 8 trailer breakdown: Hidden messages, missing calls, and broken promises

Jovon and Annalyn (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days released its Season 8 trailer on November 26, 2025.

The preview introduces couples who began their relationships online and are now preparing to meet for the first time. Some of them have been talking for years, while others formed quick connections that grew into long-distance commitments.

The trailer shows travel plans, first meetings, and the personal challenges each couple faces before they decide what comes next. One storyline features a pair who relied on security cameras to feel close. The man explains their unusual setup by saying they use them “so we can feel closer,” and after seven years, he is finally ready to travel to the Philippines to meet her.

Another couple has been legally married for three years but has never seen each other in person. When someone asks him when he last saw his wife, he responds, “I’ve never even met my wife yet.”

The trailer also introduces a man traveling after many years of hesitation, a woman meeting someone she calls her future husband, and a best friend who may have deeper feelings for someone already in a relationship.

One person asks, “You want to come home with me?” while another says, “All the boys run away from me.” These quotes show the questions and fears that shape the season. The trailer ends with tense moments, concerns from families, and decisions that could change each couple’s plans.

Long-distance relationships and first meetings in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

The trailer focuses on couples preparing for emotional first meetings after long periods of online contact. One couple spent years talking through security cameras, and the man now says he is finally going to meet her, telling someone, “I’m going to see my wife.”

Their story centers on whether their long-distance bond can translate into real life after seven years.

Another storyline follows a couple who married online but have never been in the same place. The husband explains that he wants to see how they work together once they are finally face-to-face.

A different story shows a woman traveling to Morocco to meet a man she believes she will marry. She says, “I’m flying to Morocco to meet my future husband, Zed,” and talks about her past relationships and her hope that this meeting will give her clarity.

One woman shares that she has been with only women for 21 years, and her partner does not know this part of her life. She says she has kept this private and worries about how he will react when she finally tells him.

Some families are also unsure about the relationships. One mother travels with her child to meet their partner and says she does not trust the person they are seeing. She says her concerns come from things she saw and heard in the past.

These moments show how distance, hidden details, and family reactions affect the couples before they meet.

Conflicts, trust issues, and family pressure in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days trailer also includes scenes that show disagreements and confusion between partners. One woman says she feels thrown off by messages her partner sent before she arrived.

She says, “Oh my God, I’m totally thrown off by the text messages that he sent me,” and describes feeling unsure about what changed. Another man argues with his partner and says, “All you’re trying to do is just make me jealous,” showing how trust issues affect their conversations.

In another storyline, a man travels to Madagascar to meet someone he calls his dream girl, but he admits he struggles with trust. He tells her, “I would call you, you would decline. I feel like you were with somebody else.” She listens to him, but the trailer does not show a clear answer, leaving open questions between them.

Another woman fears disappointing her family and says, “What will the elders tell me? You are bringing a shame to my family.” Her partner replies that he does not want to cause problems and tells her he will leave if needed.

The situation becomes more difficult when her family reacts strongly to something she hid. In another scene, a family tells a woman she has to leave after learning information they did not expect, and someone says, “She have to leave. It’s done.”

