Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes shares why people should trust her as she runs for Congress

Dr. Heavenly Kimes from Married to Medicine (Image via Getty)

Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who announced in September 2025 that she will run for Congress in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, recently appeared in a podcast where she shared why people should put their faith in her – someone known for her reality TV career.

During the November 26, 2025, episode of the Undomesticated podcast, Dr. Heavenly explained that she was not venturing into the political arena as a reality TV star.

Although her TV persona would always be a part of her, Dr. Heavenly explained that while she ran for Office, she would not appear as a celebrity but as a medical practitioner and a businesswoman who knew and understood how things, especially small businesses, worked behind the curtains.

It was her on-field experience and connections that gave her the confidence to believe she could help her community by providing employment and creating other opportunities.

CBS 42 reported in September 2025 that Dr. Heavenly had changed her stance from initially running for Georgia State Representative (District 93) to running for the U.S. House of Representatives after consulting other community leaders and receiving support from her people.

Here’s what Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes had to say about his Congressional run







While speaking on the podcast about her Congressional run as a reality TV star, Dr. Heavenly stressed her versatility, saying she could excel in multiple roles in different spaces.

She explained that she was a “different Dr. Heavenly” as a professional dentist who had been practicing for the past 25 years, a “different Dr. Heavenly” in Married to Medicine, and a completely new version for politics.



“I’m versatile … I can sit up with Dr. Jackie, I can sit up with Michelle Obama and feel comfortable in all of these spaces, because that’s who I am. I’m diversified,” Dr. Heavenly said.



The Married to Medicine star explained her background, saying that on one hand, she came from inner-city schools, but on the other, she attended private universities.

Consequently, she was accustomed to both spaces and could handle both groups well.

Dr. Heavenly had faith that the public and people of her community were “smart enough” to separate her two personalities and recognize that she was not a reality TV star when she ran for Congress.

While speaking about why people should trust her with “real power beyond the confessional chair,” she said:



“Because I’m not a reality TV star, for the lack of a better word, in this position. I’m actually a doctor that’s owned nine practices. I’m actually a businesswoman that owns several businesses. I’m actually an HBCU two-time graduate. I’m actually a person with a real estate license, owned a mortgage company…”



Dr. Heavenly stated that she understood “all parts of business,” which, according to her, was the “heartbeat” of a community. She added that she understood the “red tape” and knew what she needed to do to make such small businesses work.

By doing so, she would be hiring people and helping the community grow.



“Yes, I am great at reality TV, I am … but I am great at so many other things. And I think that people have only seen one side of Dr. Heavenly, and they’re about to see the other,” she concluded.



Moreover, in a separate interview with TMZ on November 27, 2025, Dr. Heavenly shared that she was someone who grew up on free lunches and whose father “was a veteran.”

Consequently, the people’s struggles with Medicaid, insurance, education, healthcare, food, and more were issues she could relate to, having grown up with a similar background.

Thus, she believed she would represent the people well since her fight was personal.

Stay tuned for more updates.