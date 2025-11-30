Madelein Perez confirms her return to 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs after split from Luke

Madelein Perez from 90 Day Fiance (Image via Instagram/@madelein90dayfiance)

Madelein Perez has confirmed she will return to the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, marking her official comeback to the franchise after her breakup with Luke played out across 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Her statement came right after the TV wedding fell apart. Soon, Luke headed back to the U.S. from Colombia, while Madelein started dating someone else, a guy who eventually appeared on 90 Day Bad Boys.

Her confirmation settles long-running speculation about whether she remained under contract with franchise producers.

Madelein shared the news through an Instagram Story, posting what she described as a screenshot of an email from Sharp Entertainment.

She revealed she had signed on for five international reality shows, calling the moment a blessing and expressing pride in her work ethic.

She wrote that she “always chases success” and credited the opportunity to determination rather than luck.

The announcement came during a period when her split from Luke continued to fuel conversations among viewers and bloggers.







90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and Madelein’s next chapter

Madelein’s confirmation adds a new dimension to one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7’s most controversial storylines.

The breakup between Madelein and Luke had already become a focal point for viewers after the pair accused each other of dishonesty, financial dependency, and emotional manipulation.

At one point, Luke claimed Madelein was being a “hoe” in their relationship, while Madelein confronted him over what she called inappropriate behavior with a stripper.

Luke insisted he “never intentionally touched the woman,” but their attempts to repair the relationship ultimately failed.

After filming ended, Luke returned to the United States alone. Bloggers said Luke was texting different women, even claiming he wasn't taken - this sparked doubts about possible NDA breaches.







These reports circulated widely among fans following the cast’s off-screen updates. Insiders said Luke was “very much single” and actively interacting with followers online, leaving the impression that he had moved on well before the season concluded on air.

For now, Madelein started talking more about what’s next for her on the show. When she said she had already agreed to do several seasons, it showed that she plans to stick around 90 Day Fiancé for a while.

Her announcement implied she could appear not only in future installments of The Other Way but also in spinoffs such as The Single Life or other international projects.

Industry observers noted that few cast members have secured multi-series deals, making her return noteworthy within the franchise’s broader structure.

Her post thanking God for the opportunity also appeared to contain pointed subtext. She alluded to past doubts about her ability to support herself financially — an issue frequently raised during her storyline with Luke — and emphasized that she was



“proud of achieving her feats through effort, not sheer luck.”



Fans saw her post as aimed straight at Luke, especially after he hinted she depended on him for her luxuries. That feeling highlights the friction that has been lingering since they split, playing out loud online.

Throughout the season and afterward, audience reactions to Madelein were sharply divided. Many viewers criticized her treatment of Luke, calling her a “sugar baby” and accusing her of prioritizing money over emotional commitment.

Others argued that Luke’s conduct during filming and afterward contributed substantially to the relationship’s collapse.

The polarized response extended to Reddit, Instagram commentary circles, and fan blogs, where her potential return sparked both excitement and irritation.

Despite criticism, Madelein’s willingness to resume filming suggests confidence in her ability to navigate public scrutiny.

Stay tuned for more updates.