Owning Manhattan season 2 reveals its cast changes following offscreen tension

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan returns with new movement in the cast and workplace after the events of season 1. The real estate series follows Ryan Serhant and the agents at his firm, SERHANT, as they work on high-value listings in New York City.

In interviews before season 2, Ryan said he wanted to create a show that felt different from his earlier work on cable, adding,

“If you want to create something no one’s seen before in reality TV, the voiceover, the orchestra, the story, and the way all eight episodes almost play out like one documentary, you can’t do that on cable.”

Season 1 introduced the main SERHANT agents, their work structure, and several workplace conflicts that shaped the final episodes.

Netflix renewed the series two months after its release in 2024. Since then, viewers have asked which agents would return for the second season and which would step away from the show. Several cast members stayed with SERHANT and continued filming.

Others moved to new brokerages or changed directions in their work. Season 2 centers on Ryan and the active agents at his company, along with updates about the former cast members who are no longer part of the workplace or the show.

Returning cast and workplace updates for Owning Manhattan

Season 2 of Owning Manhattan continues to follow Ryan Serhant as the leader of the brokerage. His role remains the center of the show as he works with current agents and new listings. Chloe Tucker Caine returns after becoming a parent and continues her work at SERHANT.

Jordan Hurt, who began as Ryan’s assistant before becoming a broker, stays with the company and appears again. Jordan March, founder of the Empire Collective Team, remains at the brokerage and returns to the series as well.

Tricia Lee continues her work after expanding from Brooklyn into Manhattan and appears in the new season. Nile Lundgren, founder of the Lundgren Team at SERHANT, also returns. Jade Shenker continues at SERHANT and returns to the show, following her earlier conflicts within the group.

Jessica Markowski remains part of the cast after the season 1 podcast issue. Jessica Taylor returns after previously speaking about the challenges of filming. Jeffrey St. Arromand also remains with the group for season 2.

The returning cast forms the main group of workplace storylines that continue from season 1. Their roles in the company and their day-to-day work shape much of the new season, with a focus on their progress and position within the brokerage.

Departing agents and post-season changes

A few cast members from season 1 do not return for season 2 due to workplace changes that took place after filming. Jonathan Nørmølle, who was released on camera during season 1, does not return.

After his departure from SERHANT, he started his own brokerage called Next Gen Ventures. He later joined Keller Williams NYC. Because of his move away from SERHANT, he is no longer part of the show.

Savannah Gowarty also exits the series. The season 1 finale noted that she left SERHANT and joined Compass Real Estate. Since the show continues to follow active SERHANT agents, her change in workplace means she is not included in season 2.

These departures reflect shifts that happened within the company after filming the first season. Each individual moved into new roles outside of the firm, which removes them from the current storyline.

Season 2 focuses on the agents still working at SERHANT along with Ryan’s leadership. By separating the active team from agents who have left the company, the show continues its focus on workplace developments and the structure of Ryan’s brokerage. The update allows viewers to understand how the cast changed and what led to the differences between seasons.

_______________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.