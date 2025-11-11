Netflix's Owning Manhattan Season 2 trailer reveals Ryan Serhant’s high-stakes empire expansion

Ryan Serhant (Image Via Getty)

The trailer for the second season of Netflix’s Owning Manhattan has dropped.

The real estate mogul Ryan Serhant is seen breaking down under the pressure of managing his luxury real estate in the teaser of Owning Manhattan season 2.

Serhant launched his Netflix reality show in 2024 when he introduced the audience to his top performing agents at Serhant.

Some of these include names like Chloe Tucker Caine and Tricia Lee.

The popularity of the real estate series led Netflix to renew it for a second season just weeks after the first season premiered.

Serhant has previously promised that the upcoming season would be all-out real estate warfare and the trailer showed viewers what he meant by that.

Owning Manhattan season 2 trailer reveals Serhant’s ambitious next chapter

The trailer starts off with Ryan narrating ambitiously:

“I want to build the number-one real estate brokerage on Earth. And I’m coming for everyone.”

Serhant is shown getting out of a private plane in Manhattan.

In the trailer, he is seen making some big cash deals from the backseat of his car.

Jessica Markowski also claims in the trailer that she can sell one bedroom “for close to seven million in Tribeca.”

The trailer further takes viewers to the buyers who are busy appreciating the high deal listings, some even raving about the bathtubs overlooking Hudson river.

Ryan also wants a new “ development king” in New York City on his team, which makes his other agents feel that he has gone “mad”.

The real estate mogul also gives a peek into the pressure of running an elite real estate company.

He states tearfully:

“ I just feel like there’s so much pressure sometimes that I just can’t take it.”

The teaser also sees his agent being unhappy and stating that their boss has forgotten about those who were with him since day 1.

There is also a physical altercation between Ryan’s agents, where he intervenes and yells

“ Stop! For f**ks sake!”

The trailer ends with an ominous firing, with Serhant stating:

“Tonight’s your last night.”

The latest season will continue with follow Ryan Serhant and his brokerage firm, SERHANT.

The viewers will follow as they follow the “highest highs and the lowest lows” of New York.

Speaking to Tudum, Ryan reveals a bit about season 2 and stated:

“It’s an emotional and physical roller coaster. There are records broken — $50 and $60 million purchases. There’s commercial development in the hundreds of millions of dollars.”

During the previous season, the audience saw Ryan along and his agents, now they will witness the expansion and progression of the firm.

Ryan also teased that some new faces will also join the show this season.

He stated:

“We go from basically 300 agents in Season 1 to crossing 1,000 agents in Season 2. Like any growing company, what got us here won’t get us there. That’s true for the types of properties we sell, for the markets we go into, and for the people that get to work with me. What makes our firm special is if you don’t sell, you can’t be here.”

Season 2 will start from where Season 1 ended, where Serhant was offered a chance to sell an entire building of units worth $300 million.

Ryan Serhant remarked:

“Season 1 ended with me getting 200 Amsterdam, a brand-new Billionaires’ Row tower. Season 2 picks up with ‘Great, now who’s going to sell it? What do I do? Who gets it? Who doesn’t get it? Can we actually sell that building in this marketplace?’ ”

Owning Manhattan season 2 will premiere on December 5, 2025 on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more such updates.