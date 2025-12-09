Owning Manhattan EPs open up about Season 2, new realtors & Ryan Serhant's human side

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan returned to Netflix with Season 2, and the executive producers say this new chapter brings heightened stakes, fresh faces, and a side of Ryan Serhant viewers have rarely seen.

The series continues to follow Serhant’s quest to build the number-one brokerage on earth, but the demands of success press closer than ever into his personal life.

Executive producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato describe a season that pushes deeper into the emotional realities behind the deals — including Serhant’s struggle to balance business growth with fatherhood and vulnerability.

The revival of the series does not simply promise bigger listings; it reveals a different Ryan Serhant entirely.

The evolution of Owning Manhattan in season 2

Bailey and Barbato, who previously helped launch Serhant’s television career through Million Dollar Listing New York, say Season 2 of Owning Manhattan expands the show beyond the usual parameters of real estate programming.

The first season introduced Serhant’s vision for rapid global expansion. Now, cameras capture the consequences of that ambition — both the pressures and the cracks.

Ryan Serhant himself has spoken about how dramatically his world has changed since Season 1, noting that after the show launched,



“We were in a couple of markets, but we were predominantly in Manhattan.” He added, “18 months later, I just opened in my 14th state. We went from a couple of hundred people to 1500 people. Now I have a staff of 200 to help manage.”



In Season 2, this scale becomes impossible for one person to control — even a broker known for relentless hustle.

His success grows faster than his capacity to remain present everywhere he is needed. That tension is at the heart of the newest episodes.

Bailey explained,



“Ryan often presents himself as a selling machine, but there’s another side to him that he keeps closely guarded.” He continued, “Seeing that side was really great because, perhaps, some people don’t believe he has it. He won’t like me for saying this, but he’s a big old softie.”



Barbato added,



“He’s the original media beast. This is the first time he’s truly revealed the depth of his vulnerability, and that’s what makes this season so compelling. It’s also why Ryan has been so successful for so long; he isn’t just a selling machine. There’s a real depth to him that allows people to connect.”



The personal intersects with the professional, and Owning Manhattan captures that collision in real time.

New agents enter the market — and the drama

Season 2 introduces a lineup of new realtors eager to carve out territory within the Serhant brand.

The show positions them not merely as performers of a job but as figures reinventing themselves through sheer ambition.

Barbato remarked on the fresh additions, saying,



“It’s very exciting to have new characters.”



He also highlighted that Amelia, Serhant’s wife, emerges more prominently this year:



“She has always been in the background. This season, she organically played a pretty important role, which was very satisfying for me to watch.”



In Owning Manhattan, new agents are tested not only on their ability to sell real estate, but also their ability to sell themselves — to clients, to audiences, and to Ryan Serhant himself. Bailey noted,



“To live is to perform, and to perform is to live.”



That sentiment reflects the competitive nature of the industry and the heightened visibility reality television brings.

Barbato drew a playful comparison between realtors and drag queens by saying,



“Drag queens and realtors are masters of invention. They have to be able to do everything and lip sync for their lives. I think we’re attracted to them because they have so many similarities, selling a property or selling a garment.”



As more brokers join, the stakes rise. Deals grow bigger. Relationships grow more fragile. The series leans into the volatility that comes when ambition meets glamour.

The heart beneath the hustle

Season 2 of Owning Manhattan makes plain that success in New York comes with a price. For Serhant, that price is the distance that threatens to widen between himself and his daughter as commitments multiply.

The series shows him wrestling with a question many driven professionals face: how to chase everything without losing what matters most.

Bailey summed up the deeper significance of the show:



“There’s something about ‘Owning Manhattan’ that goes beyond being a real estate soap opera. Ryan is selling apartments, spectacular condos and properties, but he’s also, essentially, a creator.”



The series reflects a world where selling — whether a penthouse, a brand, or a persona — is a universal force.

Barbato framed the season’s relevance beyond the real estate market:



“It’s about how to survive during times of epic transformation, which makes it incredibly relatable.”



Even as Serhant tries to lead a booming business, he must navigate a changing culture — one in which the lines between work, media, and self grow increasingly blurred.

The producers even hinted that future seasons could expand far beyond Manhattan itself. Barbato said,



“I think geography is too limiting. The next season should be ‘Owning Everything.’ There are no boundaries when it comes to Ryan’s imagination and business acumen.”



For now, Season 2 marks the moment where Owning Manhattan becomes more than a career chronicle. It becomes a character study.

Stay tuned for more updates.