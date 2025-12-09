"Just a disagreement amongst friends": Owning Manhattan's Ryan Serhant clears the air after argument with Jordan March

Ryan Serhant from Owning Manhattan (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan's Ryan Serhant has finally addressed his tense relationship with his real estate agent Jordan March, revealing where they stand in the present moment after season 2 saw an intense confrontation between the two.

In an interview with TMZ, published on December 9, 2025, Ryan was asked about his argument with Jordan, to which he replied:



“Nothing. Nothing, just a disagreement amongst friends. We’ve worked together for a long time. Friends have good days, and friends have bad days.”



Speculation surrounding Ryan’s relationship with Jordan took center stage after TMZ captured the two on the street outside their workplace in what seemed to be a confrontation.

However, Ryan cleared the air, saying “everything’s okay,” and that despite their ongoing back-and-forth, he appreciated Jordan for all the work he put in to help SERHANT. flourish.

Season 2 of Owning Manhattan saw tensions boil over between Ryan and Jordan, who clashed over their work.

It all began when Ryan added Peter Zaitzeff to the company, giving him a significant listing instead of the other old-time agents. Frustrations continued to pile as Jordan started to feel overlooked.

Matters escalated to the point that, at the end of the season, when Ryan found out that Jordan had spoken to another broker about the 1 Park Row listing, he issued an ultimatum: either stay loyal to the company or walk away.

Owning Manhattan: Ryan Serhant talks about the feud, while Jordan March reveals if he’s still at SERHANT.







While speaking to TMZ, Ryan opened up about his relationship with Jordan, admitting that they had their “bad days.” However, he clarified that it was nothing unusual, as all friendships had their own share of ups and downs.

Ryan also mentioned that people perceive things differently, implying that there were different sides to the feud between him and Jordan. But even so, he assured that the dynamic between the two of them was “mostly okay.”

When asked whether Jordan was still with the company, Ryan said that he was there “for now.” However, he suggested direct communication with Jordan about the matter, implying that there was a possibility Jordan might leave sooner or later.

That said, Ryan reflected on his longtime friendship with Jordan, saying that the two have worked together since “forever.”

He even called him his “best friend,” appreciating how Jordan supported him in starting his business “a long time ago in the depths of COVID.” Consequently, Ryan believed that “it’ll be good,” convinced things were “okay.”

While addressing their latest on-the-street argument. Ryan hoped it would not impact their friendship or their work relationship.



“That was a big part of last night, too. We’ve been through a lot together, a lot of ups and downs, and I think that we will get through this one. I think it’ll be okay,” he added.



As for Jordan, he revealed where he stood with Ryan and SERHANT. in an interview with Realtor.com, published on December 8, 2025.

Jordan clarified that at the moment, he was “planted” at the company. However, he added that he would consider quitting when a better opportunity comes his way.

The Owning Manhattan star explained that working with Ryan was a way for him to “leverage” his career. But even so, Jordan was not prepared to quit just yet.



“I’m not gonna let necessarily people push me out. I’m gonna go on my own terms, I’m gonna go on my own timing, and I think it’s important that I control my narrative,” he said.



That said, Jordan noted that, irrespective of his relationship with Ryan, he would not consider the other offers “off the table,” adding that a “perfect offer” was all he needed to switch companies.

Stay tuned for more updates.