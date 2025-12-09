What is Ryan Serhant's net worth? Real estate mogul’s fortune explored as he expands his brokerage empire

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan follows Ryan Serhant as he leads his brokerage through major deals and growing competition in New York City.

As interest in the show increases, many viewers have begun examining Serhant’s long career and the business strategy that allowed him to expand into media, education, and technology.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Serhant’s estimated net worth in 2025 is $40 million.

His income comes from real estate commissions, company earnings, television work, online courses, book sales, and new ventures.

Serhant began working in real estate on September 15, 2008, the day Lehman Brothers collapsed.

He earned only $9,000 that first year, but he continued to focus on communication and follow-through.

He has said that “follow-through is the next level. It’s simple: do what you say you’re going to do,” a principle he used as he built his client base.

Over time, he moved from slow sales activity to closing some of the largest deals in the city.

His brokerage, SERHANT, now includes a media studio, an education platform, and more than 80 new development projects.

Combined with over $15 billion in lifetime sales, Serhant’s business growth shows how performance, branding, and content work together across his various divisions.

How Ryan Serhant built the SERHANT firm and career growth through Owning Manhattan?

Owning Manhattan star Ryan Serhant often credits consistent work habits and communication skills for his long-term results.

One of his known lines, “Bring value. Have respect,” reflects the simple approach he uses when talking about client relationships and team development.

After starting his brokerage five years ago, he built it into a vertically integrated firm with an in-house media team and a training arm. This model supports his sales teams while helping agents build their own brands.

SERHANT now handles more than 80 active development projects and has generated over $580 million in sales volume through its teams.

Serhant’s lifetime sales exceed $15 billion, with his largest deal reaching nearly $200 million. His $133 million sale in 2021 also became one of the most notable transactions in the city.

Serhant has said that reputation grows from a clear process. In a 2021 interview, he explained,

“Confidence starts with conviction. Conviction then becomes perception. Perception then becomes reputation. And the reputation turns into a brand.”

This cycle defines how he approaches new listings, company operations, and public visibility.

His progress from early financial challenges to major sales volumes shows how branding, consistency, and sales systems helped shape the firm as it expanded into new areas.

Television, education, and new ventures

Television helped Ryan Serhant reach a wider audience. He spent nine seasons on Million Dollar Listing: New York, which documented luxury listings and deal negotiations across the city.

The show increased recognition for Serhant’s sales style, and he later created Sell It Like Serhant, where he traveled to advise agents who struggled with their performance. These programs supported the media strategy he now uses inside his brokerage.

His education platform, Sell It Like Serhant: The Course, saw strong early sales, including more than $100,000 on launch day in 2019.

Serhant often notes that shared systems help agents succeed. In one of his best-known remarks, he said,

“When people think you're crazy, it's just because they don't have the courage to do what you're doing.”

Many viewers interpret this as a reference to taking risks in sales and business expansion.

In 2024–2025, Serhant moved into technology by raising $45 million to build S.MPLE, an app designed to bring real estate and financial tools into one platform.

This expansion connects his brokerage, media output, and education programs.

Combined with his continued work on Owning Manhattan, these ventures contribute to his estimated $40 million net worth.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.