Owning Manhattan's Genesis Suero sheds light on embracing her authentic self on the show

Season 2 of the hit real estate show, Owning Manhattan, premiered on December 5, 2025, featuring Ryan Serhant and a standout lineup of real estate agents.

Among the returning cast members was Dominican-born Genesis Suero, who caught her co-stars’ attention due to her fiery personality.

In an interview with TODAY.com, published on December 5, 2025, Genesis opened up about her real estate journey, sharing why, as an immigrant woman in a cutthroat business, it was important for her to embrace her authentic personality.

In episode 6 of Owning Manhattan season 2, Genesis stated that she was “just a little immigrant girl” who had come to the United States with “lots of dreams.”

After coming to the States at 13 with her father, Genesis faced multiple hurdles, but remained focused, completing college with a degree in business and journalism.

Since then, she has worked at numerous places before entering the world of real estate, and eventually at SERHANT., where she works with Nile Lundgren.

During that journey to where she is today, Genesis experienced hardships, but remained true to herself, never shying from embracing her true identity.

Although it took her a while, she eventually managed to confidently showcase her Latina side, saying that it helped her tackle the challenges in New York.

Owning Manhattan star Genesis says she was born with a flame inside that made her so confident







As an immigrant woman whose first language was not English, Genesis tussled between Spanish and English when she first ventured into the world of real estate.

Consequently, she would speak Spanish whenever she visited the Bronx for business. However, when she joined Ryan Serhant’s brokerage, she felt comfortable and realized that she could “truly be Genesis” and flaunt her “Dominican, Latina essence.”



“I can be loud, I can scream. I can be intense because you got to be intense to make it happen in New York. New York is not an easy city,” she added.



The Owning Manhattan star credited the working environment at SERHANT. for making her feel comfortable enough to embrace her genuine personality.

She further told TODAY.com that the way she presented herself on the Netflix series was exactly how she was in real life.

When asked about her confident personality, Genesis explained:



“With English being my second language and me having an accent, and it’s very easy to mispronounce things … But I think Latinos are born with a flame inside. Latinos are born with a sparkle that gets ignited by having the opportunity to come to this country.”



Genesis believed that she and others like her were born with that “spark,” which shaped her personality and gave her the confidence that viewers saw on their screens.

However, the Owning Manhattan star added that she was not afraid to flaunt that ingrained confidence because she, like the rest, had gone through “so much.”

At such a point in life, confidence was her only shield to not only overcome her personal inhibitions but also to face the challenges of the world head-on.



“Doesn’t matter the field, real estate, medicine, teacher, finance, politicians, designers, we just have it inside us,” she mentioned.



In season 2 of Owning Manhattan, Genesis got into a heated confrontation with Jess Taylor when the latter accused her of poaching one of her clients.

The allegation took Genesis aback, as she noted that it could ruin her career in the real estate industry.

While speaking to the media outlet, she noted that as an immigrant woman, such claims about her work ethic could ruin all the work she had done to build her career ever since she immigrated to the United States.

Stay tuned for more updates.