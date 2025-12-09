Why is Howard Stern firing back at Kim Kardashian's recent claim? Host revisits 2016 tapes to dispute accusation over Paris robbery comments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Howard Stern and Maren Morris pose for a photo during SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Howard Stern tried to set the record straight about whether or not he accused Kim Kardashian of faking her 2016 Paris robbery in a December 9, 2025, episode of The Howard Stern Show.

The reality TV star in Season 7 episode 7 of The Kardashians had claimed that the show host had said multiple times that she was lying about being robbed in Paris:

“Howard Stern was famously mocking it all the time. He was saying that I’m sick, and it’s such a joke, and I made it all up. I remember he was so defiant about it."

The mogul expressed that she was shocked that someone like Stern, with a broad audience, would make unfounded accusations:

“And I was like, ‘How can you be so certain?’ People trust you.’ That always stuck with me.”

Stern replied to the Kardashians' statements by playing back a clip from his 2016 show, where he shared his thoughts. The 71-year-old could be heard in the recording saying:

“If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up, or whatever they did … I mean that is a f–king — that is frigtening. If it is a farce, then really they should go to jail for that,” Stern says before clarifying that he didn’t believe that the incident was fake.

The show host then joked:

“One time the Kardashians don’t have a camera, something interesting happens.”

After replaying the video, Stern added:

“I have said so many awful things in my career; you don’t need to make up stuff. You can certainly find every awful thing I’ve said. It’s no secret,”

"In 2016, my life changed forever," Kim Kardashian recalled the 2016 robbery incident

The December 4, 2025, episode of The Kardashians showed the Skims founder returning to Paris alongside her friends and family to testify in the Paris robbery trial.

Kim Kardashian reflected on the frightening incident, saying it changed her life forever.

During her testimony, Kim expressed that she feared she would be r*ped by the robbers and thought of her older sister Kourtney coming home to find her body if the robbers killed her.

In her confessional, Kim revealed that she said a prayer during the incident:

“I said a prayer," she remembered during a confessional of the moments during the robbery.

"I always know that there’s a bigger plan, and it’s always God’s plan, and so you kind of make peace with that. No matter what, it’s going to be okay.”

She said in another Kardashians episode that she was happy it happened to her instead of her sisters because it would have “f--- them up for life."

In May 2025, the court convicted eight out of the ten people charged with the robbery.