Will there be All’s Fair season 2? Renewal status and more

Teyana Taylor and Kim Kardashian in All's Fair (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [Facebook/All's Fair On Hulu])

The verdict has been in ahead of the season finale - All's Fair season 2 is confirmed. The Ryan Murphy legal drama premiered on Hulu on November 4 with mixed reviews from critics and the general audience. It debuted with a rare 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it ranked as the biggest scripted series premiere for Hulu Originals in three years. It appeared that viewership is enough for Hulu to order a second season.

All's Fair follows a team of all-women divorce lawyers starting their own practice after leaving a male-dominated firm. Kim Kardashian stars as Allura Grant, a female divorce attorney who started a firm with Naomi Watts' Liberty Ronson and Niecey Nash's Emerald Greene. Teyana Taylor is Allura's assistant, Milan, who is also sleeping with her NFL husband, Chase Munroe (Matthew Noszka). Allura also has a fierce rivalry with former friend Carrington Lane, played by Sarah Paulson.

Throughout the nine episodes of season 1, the group navigates high-stakes divorce dramas, breakups, secrets, and shifting allegiances - both in the courtroom and in their personal lives.

Is All's Fair season 2 confirmed, and when will it come out?

Hulu hasn't announced the release window for All's Fair season 2 yet, which is understandable as production has yet to start. That said, the second season is officially on the go despite the scathing reviews the premiere received. Ironically, it launched at No.1 on Hulu's viewership chart and became its biggest original scripted series premiere in three years after recording 3.2 million views worldwide for the first three days of streaming.

All's Fair also ranked in Luminate's Top 15 TV shows during its debut week after generating 2.61 million views in the US in the week of October 31 to November 6. The show also had a strong social media awareness, with Hulu's All Fair social assets recording more than 7 billion impressions with 190 million video views, per Deadline. Following the stellar audience response and viewership, the streamer announced the season 2 confirmation on November 24. They said that production for ​​season 2 will begin in Spring 2026.

There are no additional details about the second season yet at the time of writing. Hulu has also not announced an official cast list yet. However, the core ensemble is likely to reprise their roles in season 2 based on the events of the season 1 finale.

How did the first season finale of All's Fair end?

All's Fair season 1 ended with a back-to-back episode on December 9 with massive betrayals and a few cliffhangers that could set up the second season. The two-episode finale revolved around Allura weighing in on recruiting Carrington Lane, her longtime nemesis, as a new partner in the firm. Meanwhile, the rest of the group is dealing with Liberty's upcoming wedding and a looming threat of a murder investigation.

Season 1 ends with Liberty and Reggie calling off the wedding and deciding to separate after his serious debt problems came out. Dina is also arrested for murder, seemingly it's Carrington's making as part of her ultimate revenge plan on Allura after Chase ended their affair in episode 8. Meanwhile, the rest of the group is divided and unaware of Carrington's ulterior motive as she inches closer towards joining the firm. Allura also reunites with Chase, but their future remains uncertain.

Once All's Fair season 2 arrives, fans can expect crazier divorce cases, opposing forces, and more betrayals.

Stay tuned for more All's Fair season 2 news and updates.