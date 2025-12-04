"That was a knife to my heart": The Kardashians' Kim alleges Kanye accused her of staging the 2016 Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian from The Kardashians (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians returned with a new episode on December 4, 2025, which focused on Kim Kardashian heading to Paris to testify, recalling the 2016 Paris robbery and sharing how her ex-husband Kanye West reacted to the incident.

In one segment of the episode, Kim claimed that her ex-husband questioned the authenticity of the robbery, accusing her of orchestrating the incident for television.



“Even my ex-husband had said, ‘You’ve faked your robbery for a TV show.’ And he said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart. Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you that is so close to you, that should know you, and that should know how much that affected your life,” Kim said.



The robbery took place on the night between October 3 and 4, 2016, while Kim was staying at the Hotel de Pourtales in Paris. A group of men broke into her hotel room and stole items worth $10 million, while keeping her zip-tied and at gunpoint.

The robbers fled after their heist, after which Kim and her friend, Simone Harouche, asked for help. In May 2025, eight of the ten people arrested were charged with armed robbery.

Kim has since described the incident as a traumatic experience; however, she met with many critics who claimed the robbery was staged.

From Kanye to Howard Stern – The Kardashians' star Kim recalls people who had suspected her after the 2016 robbery







The December 4 episode of The Kardashians saw Kim travel to France to testify in the robbery case. It was her moment to speak her truth after facing backlash from multiple people, who accused her of faking the incident to thicken their show’s plotline.

Khloé Kardashian chimed in, saying that her sister “felt hurt” when people dismissed her traumatic experience as fake and a publicity stunt, accusing her of lying to the people.



“I definitely remember people even in the vicinity near us – questioning if this really happened and that was really gross,” she said.



Their mother, Kris, was equally upset with the kind of reactions Kim faced after the incident. She was amazed that people set a “narrative” against her daughter, suggesting that she had lied for attention.

According to Kris, such claims were “ludicrous” and “unfathomable.”

When Kim spoke to The Kardashians’ cameras, she revealed that among those who questioned the authenticity of the robbery was Howard Stern, who, in 2017, allegedly said on an episode of Sirius XM, that Kim should face jail time if the theft turned out to be a “farce.”



“Howard Stern was famously mocking it all the time. He was saying that I’m sick and it’s such a joke and I made it all up. I remember he was so defiant about it. And I was like, ‘How can you be so certain? People trust you.’ That always stuck with me,” Kim said.



While speculation from outsiders was expected, what hurt Kim the most was her ex-husband’s allegation that she faked the theft for a TV show.

She noted that his accusation “really bothered her” and made her wonder if he even knew who she was.

Consequently, she looked forward to heading to court to speak her side of the story and face the accused, only so it would prove the robbery actually happened. Regardless, she admitted that she was happy it was over.

Stay tuned for more updates.