The Kardashians star Kris Jenner plans a family mausoleum as her children debate their final wishes

The Kardashians shows personal conversations inside the family, and in a recent episode that aired on November 27, Kris Jenner brought up a serious topic. She told her daughters that she believes it is “time” for everyone to decide what they want to do when they die.

Kris said she wants to “build a mausoleum” so the whole family can stay together in one place.

She explained that she likes things “buttoned up and organized” and feels it is her job to help the family prepare.

In this episode of The Kardashians, Kris and Khloé Kardashian visited a cemetery to look at plots. Kris told Khloé, “If something does happen, we’re prepared and nobody really has to panic.”

She also said she knows where she believes she will go spiritually, but she still wants her “Earthly body” to be placed in the right spot.

Khloé shared that she wants to be cremated, but Kris said Kylie does not want that for her. The rest of the family also reacted differently to the topic.

The episode made it clear that everyone has their own idea of what they want, which led to a longer talk among the sisters and their mom.

The Kardashians' family preferences and reactions

As the talk continued, each family member shared their preference. Khloé said she wants to be cremated and asked, “Wouldn’t you rather have me in a little jar in your house, than buried in dirt?” Kris replied, “You have to take into consideration everybody’s feelings,” and said Kylie doesn’t want her cremated.

Kourtney said she wants to be buried. Kim said she does not “really care” whether she is buried or cremated and added, “If someone wants my ashes for something, sure.”

Kendall said she does not like talking about death and did not give an answer.

Kris also suggested that they could move Robert Kardashian Sr. to the same plot if it was big enough. Khloé said, “I don’t know if that’s normal,” but she listened.

Khloé also talked about losing her dad at 19 and said many things were not prepared then. She said she wants her children, True and Tatum, to avoid that same stress in the future.

Through the whole discussion, Kris repeated that planning now would help everyone later. She wanted the family to think about how these decisions affect them as a group.

Why Kris wants a mausoleum

Kris explained that her goal is to keep the family close, even after they die. While visiting the cemetery, she pointed out that it was next to a Costco and told Khloé, “You could go to Costco, do your shopping, pop in, say hi to me.”

She also joked that when she dies, she will be in heaven “having a martini” and “watching the show.”

Kris said she wants a clear plan so her children don’t have to guess what she wanted. She said she wants everything set up in a simple way for them.

She also reminded her daughters that choices about burial or cremation don’t just affect one person. They affect the whole family.

Khloé said the talks always turn into long debates, joking, “We’re never going to get this done because there’s so much arguing.” She added, “Even in the afterlife, we’re still going to be arguing.”

The episode ended with the family thinking about what to do next. The different views showed that even though they are close, they each have their own ideas about these decisions.

