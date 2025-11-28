The Kardashians star Kim gets updated findings from Dr. Daniel Amen showing 'low brain activity' linked to stress

Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square (Image via Getty)

Kim Kardashian received an updated brain scan from Dr. Daniel Amen, which showed areas of "low brain activity," according to a recent episode of The Kardashians.

The scan was conducted as part of a session with Scott Disick, where both participants had their brains examined to assess overall brain health. During the episode, Kardashian said,

"Scott and I are both going to look at our brains today with Dr. Daniel Amen. He does these brain scans to see how your brain health is really looking."

The scan results highlighted specific regions in Kardashian’s brain with reduced activity, which the doctor associated with stress levels.

Updated findings show The Kardashian star Kim’s brain activity is affected by stress

Brain scan results and observations

Dr. Daniel Amen, known for his brain imaging work, previously scanned Khloé Kardashian's and Kendall Jenner's brains in 2022.

In Kim Kardashian’s session, Dr. Amen noted,

"The front part of your brain is less active than it should be."

He explained that this reduced activity in the frontal lobes could affect stress management, particularly while Kardashian is studying for the California bar exam.

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ so, Dr. Amen verified that Kardashian is not a genetically high-risk case for Alzheimer's disease and, in fact, stressed that she keeps a bright perspective in her everyday life.

The scan also revealed parts of her brain that were referred to as "holes," which means areas of the brain that are less active.

Dr. Amen explained that these areas might influence how the brain deals with stress and pointed out that the evidence is linked to chronic stress and other ongoing difficulties in her personal and professional life.

Reacting to the scan findings, Kardashian said that she was obliged to take a firm step in setting up a plan to tackle the low activity and the stress that she had indirectly referred to by saying that she had some important things to take care of during the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌summer.

Connection to a brain aneurysm

Prior to the Amen scan, Kardashian revealed in the Nov. 20 episode of The Kardashians that doctors had discovered an aneurysm in her brain. She informed her sister Kourtney Kardashian, stating,

"I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they’re like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain.' They’re like, 'It’s been there for years. It was here a few years ago.'"

Following this discovery, Kardashian consulted brain surgeon Keith Black, who requested additional imaging. She asked about factors contributing to aneurysm rupture and was told it was "just stress."

The diagnosis came amid Kardashian’s bar exam preparation and other life events, including her 2022 divorce from Kanye West.

In a separate confessional, Kourtney Kardashian expressed that she was "worried" about Kim, citing the multiple demands in her life, including professional obligations and caring for her four children, and noting the potential health risk posed by the previously discovered aneurysm.

Preventative scans and health updates

Kardashian’s aneurysm was initially detected through a Prenuvo scan, which is a full-body MRI used for preventative health assessments.

In 2023, she shared on Instagram that the scan had been "life-saving" for some friends and emphasized the importance of regular health checks.

During a Good Morning America appearance, she confirmed she had received multiple brain scans at Cedars-Sinai, explaining that she underwent a Prenuvo scan and several additional brain scans with the medical team, describing the process as "tons of other brain scans."

Kardashian encouraged viewers to monitor their health and take preventative measures, saying,

"Make sure that you always check everything. Health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do."

Stay tuned for more updates