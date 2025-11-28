The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian opened up about feeling “mom guilt” while making a recent discovery

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians alum Kourtney Kardashian recently admitted to feeling mom guilt after making a shocking discovery. During this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian hosted an event with parenting expert Erica Komisar. While they were discussing different parenting techniques, Kourtney asked about co-sleeping and breastfeeding.

The television personality admitted that she is often on her phone while breastfeeding her baby son, Rocky Thirteen, who is now 2, which Komisar advises against. In a confessional, Kourtney said

"I mean, I did not know that you should not be on your phone while breastfeeding.”

The Kardashians alum Kourtney Kardashian makes a big discovery about parenting

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about feeling guilty as she was not aware of the phone rule while saying,

“I’ve definitely done that with all kids. I did not know the breastfeeding phone [thing],” repeats the mom of four. “Now I’m like, the guilt that I have. But it’s good, because you shouldn’t be doing it.”

Back in the scene, Kourtney is holding her son Rocky as she talks about how she was not aware of not scrolling while breastfeeding. She further added that she would not be able to sleep if her baby were in another room by himself in a crib.

Kourtney recently talked about being a new mom when production asked her about interrupting Kim during her serious conversation. Kourtney responded by saying,

“Because I get so bored talking about everyone and their stuff. I just don’t want to be rude, but I think it’s when you’re like a new mom and you have a younger baby," Kourtney explains. "I just feel like I don’t relate to any of you and I just want to go home." “I think it’s an instinctual thing, like how they say you get mom brain," she continues. "Your body’s made to just focus on your baby. That’s just what it is. I’m breastfeeding, so I care about a buttered date. Like eating a date with butter and salt on it. That’s what I care about.”

Kourtney Kardashian feels a bit of “baby brain”

In a confessional clip, the television personality talked about co-sleeping with her baby son Rocky, as she admittedly has been feeling a bit of “baby brain”, while further adding,

"While the baby is sleeping, I’m just very efficient and on it these days to just get things done so I can get back into the bubble," as the cameras showed her entering the podcast studio.”

In that episode, Kris Jenner opened up about the whole idea of co-sleeping and she seemingly had a different point of view as Kris pointed out,

“We didn’t co-sleep in the ‘80s! No, we didn’t. We had structure. We had schedules," Kris said in her own confessional. "We had mealtime. We put our kids to bed at 7 o’clock and then we’d go to dinner and have some grown up time. And it was a wonderful life.”

The Kardashians are currently streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.