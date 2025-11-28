RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 queen Chai T Grande responds to fans' criticism of the season

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 queens Tayris Mongardi, Patsy, Catrin Feelings, Paige Three, Chai T Grande, Sally TM, Viola, Bonnie Ann Clyde, Bones, Elle Vosque and Nyongbella (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 concluded with its high-energy finale, which premiered on November 27, 2025, on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with Bones being crowned as the UK's Next Drag Superstar, winning the title along with £25,000.

12 drag queens originally participated in the season, out of which the top four, namely Bones, Elle Vosque, Catrin Feelings, and Silllexa Diction, competed in the grand finale.

The series was hosted and judged by RuPaul Charles, along with resident judges Alan Carr, Michelle Visage, and Graham Norton.

The competition narrowed down to Bones and Elle being in the top two, battling for the title in the lip sync challenge on You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by disco singer Sylvester.

RuPaul then went on to announce 25-year-old London-based Drag artist Bones as the winner, and Elle Vosque emerged as the runner-up in the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

However, this season of the show was heavily criticized by the fans and viewers for being boring and was called the worst season ever, resulting in poor ratings.

Later, Queen Chai T Grande, who claimed the title of Miss Congeniality in the finale, took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the critics, where she posted a note writing:

It might not be your fav season, but can we please remember that my eleven sisters and i put everything we had into this…mentally, physically, financially, personally. yes it’s a tv show to be consumed and to entertain so you’re allowed to have an opinion

Here's what RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 queen Chai T Grande wrote in the X post

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 was criticized for its production mismanagement, manufactured drama, and storylines that did not resonate with viewers.

Critics called it the worst season ever since the show's inception, even seen as a failure by some, and it failed to fulfill the expectations of viewers.

Some felt that the recent seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK missed the iconic, jaw-dropping moments that contributed to the popularity of earlier seasons.