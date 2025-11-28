"There was some resentment": The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jordan on giving up his career to help Jessi build her "empire"

Jordan and Jessi (Image via Instagram/@justjordddy)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura’s husband, Jordan, has finally opened up about their relationship, admitting that he felt resentment when he had to give up his successful career and help Jessi build hers.

In the November 26, 2025, episode of The Viall Files podcast, Jordan shared his honest opinions on helping Jessi develop her career. He noted that he was “very successful” in his career when he used to work at a friend’s solar company in Southern California.

Although he made “good money,” it required him to stay away from home for 15 to 16 weeks at a time.



“Jessi began to have obviously so much success even before the show that it didn’t matter how much money I was making, it didn’t make sense for me to be gone and to leave her while she’s building an empire when she needs help raising the kids. I think that there was some resentment for sure, having to give up my career, working with my friends,” he confessed.



Jessi and Jordan have two children together, Jagger Zayn and Jovi. Jordan also has another daughter, Peyton, from his previous marriage.

Jessi began her career as a hairdresser in Utah, and then eventually launched her hair company and brand, JZ Styles.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member Jordan Ngatikaura claims Jessi barred him from being part of her success







According to Jordan’s LinkedIn, Jordan used to work as a solar manager at a company called Rise Energy. On the podcast, he shared that he had to give that career up to help his wife build hers and care for their children.

When he admitted that he felt some hostility toward Jessi for having to quit his career, host Nick Viall asked him why he did not think that they were “building this together.”



“Because she made it clear that it was not something that we were building together,” Jordan said.



He claimed that he tried to help her and be part of her “empire,” but she prevented him from participating, saying it was “my thing.” According to Jordan, Jessi suggested that he did his “own thing” because she did not want to work together.

When Nick asked Jordan how it made him feel, he replied:



“Like a piece of s**t.”



He went so far as to state that Jessi’s behavior and adamancy often made him feel justified in how he treated her.

Although Jordan admitted that they collectively decided he should leave work, what he sought from Jessi at the time was “appreciation” for his sacrifice for their family.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star stated that he felt “emotionally abandoned” by her due to her actions.

When Nick asked Jordan whether he felt that he could have done a better job of empathizing with Jessi, noting that his behavior might have been a reason for her not to let him in, he replied in the affirmative.



“That’s honestly where I went wrong, right? Was not being patient with that and maybe not being explicit enough with what we want together and working towards that instead of acting out the way that I did,” he said.



That said, Jordan revealed that he now focuses on social media, creating content for DadTalk. He added that he has also been doing some “cool brand deals” to support his family.

Stay tuned for more updates.