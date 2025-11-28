The Kardashian-Jenner family share moments from their Thanksgiving preparations

The Kardashians (Image via Hulu)

The Kardashian-Jenner family shared a glimpse of their Thanksgiving preparations. As the television stars took to Instagram, Kylie Jenner seemingly poked fun at her sister Kendall Jenner's viral cucumber cutting antics as she filmed her slicing carrots for Thanksgiving dinner.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker was seen posting a look at her tablescape. The scrumptious spread included Green bean casserole and cinnamon rolls baked by a good friend, Hailey Bieber. Kylie uploaded a carousel of pictures on her status as she posted one such picture where Kendall is seen snoozing in bed and Kylie wrote,

"She worked so hard on her cooking."

The Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner shares pictures from her Thanksgiving dinner

Kylie Jenner is all geared up for the holiday season as she posted a clip of her sister Kendall riding an electric bike. Kylie penned down a caption, "my thanksgiving cutie." There was another video of the supermodel as she was busy peeling a carrot and wearing a “tartan Williams Sonoma apron which Kylie captioned, "she's doing such a good job.” Kendall was also seen helping Kylie with the dinner.

The Thanksgiving dinner was an extravagant dinner as the dinner table had been decorated with “candles, red roses and twigs with red berries, along with red tartan napkins, Ralph Lauren Polo Bear plates and place cards with red bows.”

Kardashian sister Kourtney's name card was also seen placed next to her husband Travis Barker and Travis' stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, was also invited as she uploaded a picture from the dinner on social media. Kylie later uploaded a picture of her Thanksgiving dinner attire as she was seen wearing a "black halter dress with a bow on the front and matching strappy heels. The mirror selfie was followed by a shot of the sunset and Kylie posing against the picturesque backdrop."

Kylie Jenner is “very excited” for Timothée Chalamet to spend Thanksgiving

A source has revealed to People that Kylie Jenner’s beau, Timothee Chalamet, is reportedly going to join her at the Thanksgiving dinner. The source further said,

"She's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming.”Kylie's very excited that he's been back in L.A. The couple are "celebrating with her family next week in L.A., but he's also spending time with his family before he has to return to the Dune set."

The Dune star has started filming in Budapest in July, and the two have reportedly seen each other as much as they can. The source further added,

“Kylie's been flying back and forth every few weeks. Despite the distance, they've stayed close. They've been making it work."

Despite all the ongoing rumours of the couple parting ways, an insider revealed that the actor has talked about Kylie all the time while filming Marty Supreme. The insider further revealed

“She even flew out to visit him on set in N.Y.C. They also met up in London while he was shooting Dune. They’re really in love.” one insider said.”

Stay tuned for more updates.