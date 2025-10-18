"I wanted to be a pop star": The Kardashians' Kylie Jenner on her music debut and desire to make an album

Kylie Jenner (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians' fame, Kylie Jenner recently made her debut in music earlier this week after releasing her first-ever feature, Fourth Strike, a collaboration with Los Angeles duo Terror Jr.

In a new Q&A video, released on YouTube on October 16, 2025, Kylie opened up about the creative process behind her single.

She also expressed her aspirations to become a pop singer and to possibly release her own album in the future.



“I’ve been talking about this since I came out of the womb. I wanted to be a pop star, or I don’t know what I am. But I just never had the confidence,” Kylie said.



When asked if she wanted to continue down the music path, Kylie said that she would “love to try.”



“I don’t want it to end. And I think, why not? I think we should try. Let’s, like, make an album, and we’re not feeling it, we’ll just listen to it ourselves,” she added.



The Kardashians’ star’s Fourth Strike also served as a promotion for the launch of her new makeup collection, inspired by the ‘King Kylie’ persona.

The makeup line hit the market on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The Kardashians’ Kylie Jenner says she sounded “like an angel” after she heard herself sing for the first time







Kylie, in the Q&A video, shared that it was “her dream” to have her own song.

To be part of the music industry was something she said she had talked about “since she came out of the womb.”

According to Kylie, “turning 28” gave her the confidence boost she needed to embark on the musical journey.



“Like, I’m gonna be 30 soon and I just don’t wanna, like, look back on life and have any regrets and this is something I’ve always wanted to try, but you know, I don’t think I’m like Adele or anything, you know,” The Kardashians’ alum mentioned.



Looking back on the first recording session, Kylie admitted that she was “very nervous” and added that she had three margaritas or vodka sodas to calm herself.

However, with the support of her team, Kylie noted that she “couldn’t have felt more comfortable and more in the right hands.”



“I was really nervous, but after I think I heard the first line, I was like, ‘Wow, I sound like an angel. This is amazing,’” Kylie shared.



But even then, the recording process had multiple layers to it, as Kylie mentioned that the next day, they had to rework certain things.

Regardless, she took it all as an “amazing learning process.”

Kylie then shared that her confidence started to build when they tried out her vision of the song and loved the result. It made her realize that she was “the best” and not a novice at the art.

The Kardashians’ star had not only laid the vocals for Fourth Strike but also written some of the lyrics with the other lyricists working on the track.

Commenting on the writing process, Kylie shared that there were some parts of the song that did not resonate with her, so she collaborated with the lyricists to give her own touch to it.

When asked what Kylie wanted people to take away from her verses of the song, she said:



“I think I would love for them to feel how we felt listening to it, how we still feel listening to it. It’s just like it’s fun.”



In the end, she concluded by saying that she channeled her ‘King Kylie’ persona while recording in the studio, which refers to her blue-haired, matte-lipstick-wearing personality she adopted in 2016.

Kylie Jenner will return to screens on October 23, 2025, along with her family, as part of season 7 of The Kardashians.

Stay tuned for more updates.