Kylie Jenner shares first look of her new kitten after emotional tribute to late dog Norman

Kylie Jenner shares first look at her new kitten after emotional tribute to late dog Norman (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner showed her followers a new furry friend a few days after she opened up about the loss of her beloved pet Norman. On November 7, Kylie shared a few Instagram Stories letting her fans see a cute white kitten checking out her house for the first time.

In one clip, the 28-year-old filmed the tiny cat meowing while it wandered around her living room. Kylie greeted it, saying,

“Hello, good morning,” as the kitten came near her couch.

In another video, the kitten snuggled up, licking its paws and staring at the camera. Kylie laughed and asked,

“Are you eating your foot?” before she leaned in and scratched its belly.

Kylie did not share many details about the kitten.

Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to her late dog Norman

Kylie introduced the litten after saying goodbye to her Italian Greyhound, Norman. The dog had been by her side for almost 11 years and passed away earlier in the week.

Norman and Jenner's bond began in 2014, and the dog was featured on her social media often

"In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman. I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one," she wrote. "I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it’s hard losing you norm. It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you. My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever."

Her message highlighted the deep connection she had with Norman, a dog who often appeared in her social media posts throughout the years.

Losing Norman was a significant moment for Kylie, as she had called him “Normy” during their time together.

Kylie has two kids: Stormi and Aire and the father is her former partner Travis Scott. She told Jennifer Lawrence during a 2023 Interview Magazine chat that she owns seven dogs.

When Lawrence asked why she had so many, Kylie explained,

“Because they kept multiplying. One of them had children, and I had to keep the family together.”

Not much is known about the kitten yet, but from the videos, it seems like the new pet might bring Jenner some comfort after losing her longtime dog.