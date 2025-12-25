Why did The Kardashians' clan pause their lavish Christmas Eve party tradition this year?

The Kardashians season 7(Image via Hulu)

The Kardashians' well-known, Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas Eve get-together has been one of the most talked-about holiday customs in pop culture for many years.

Long before Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought global fame to the family, mom Kris Jenner was already throwing big Christmas Eve parties back in the late 1970s.

These fancy parties, often costing a shocking $1.3 million, had big themes, top guests, and red carpet dresses that made the family event into a style spectacle.

But in 2025, the famous family tradition has taken a clear step back. The Kardashians-Jenners have chosen a smaller, more intimate celebration with a simpler vibe.

The main reason behind the pause of this tradition is Kris's huge 70th birthday party in November that made them too worn out from the fun and having a close Christmas gathering "a little smaller than previous years," as the matriarch told E! News last month.

The Kardashians' matriarch, Kris Jenner, reveals the reason why the Kardashian-Jenner family is not having a lavish Christmas Eve party this year

For 2025, Kris Jenner herself said that this year’s Christmas Eve get-together will be smaller than normal, and this time, there is a very clear reason.

After her big 70th birthday party in November, which she ca͏lled a "blowout," Kris said to E! News that the family just chose to cut back.

“We always have a Christmas party,” Kris said. “This year might be a little smaller than previous years because we just had a big party the other night for my 70th birthday, which was a blowout bash.”

Even with the pause, Kris stressed that the heart of the tradition stays true.

“But we always celebrate at one of our homes Christmas Eve,” she continued. “And we have the most beautiful Christmas Eve dinner, and we have lots of fun things for the kids to do.”

For Kris, the holidays are now more about family and less about show, mainly her 13 grandkids.

“They get really excited because Santa comes, of course, with the elves,” she shared. “And they go to bed, and we tuck them in and read them The Night Before Christmas.”

She added:

“And then for Christmas morning, we have the time of our lives.”

Even with a smaller guest list, Kris still goes all out when it comes to creating magical memories. She revealed that she sets up themed gift tents for the kids, complete with rugs, lights, and carefully wrapped presents.

“Christmas for me starts with setting a beautiful table, having the tree of my dreams in my mind,” she said, “and just creating a mood, so that when my kids come over, my grandkids come over, friends and family, you walk in and you get excited.”

The Kardashians' party on Christmas Eve has been more than just fancy. Kris Jenner has hosted the event most years since 1978, which makes it one of the longest celebrity holiday customs.

As time went on, the duty was given to daughters Kim and Kourtney, who started having the party at their homes as the family got bigger.

The meetups got known for their one-of-a-kind lavishness, tall Christmas trees, special decorations, live shows, fancy food, and stylish times that matched big events.

For fans, looking through Instagram on Christmas Eve turned into a habit of seeing The Kardashians dressed “to the nines.”

In 2024, fans immediately noticed a shift when the family opted for what Kim Kardashian described as a much quieter celebration. Speaking to Vogue, Kim explained:

“We’re doing a really family, intimate one that I’m really excited about.”

She revealed that part of the reason was practical, as there was "a lot of construction going on," which made hosting a massive event more difficult. Still, Kim joked that one thing wouldn’t change:

“We’re still dressing up to the nines. Because that’s what we do.”

Importantly, Kim made it clear that the tradition itself isn’t going anywhere.

“They’re just beginning,” she said. “Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It’s such a fun tradition.”

Stay tuned for more updates.