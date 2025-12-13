Ray J accuses The Kardashians' Kim and Kris Jenner of RICO Violations in new legal filling

Kim Kardashian (Image Via Getty)

Ray J is still insisting on his racketeering allegation with a new legal document as reported by TMZ on December 13, 2025.

The Kardashians’ stars filed defamation against him in October 2025 after he claimed in a documentary that he is working with a federal investigation to build a RICO case against them.

For those unversed, RICO or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, is used to legally target drug cartels and mob crimes, as explained by Page Six.

The lawsuit filed by Kim and Kris stresses that Ray J has provided no evidence for those accusations.

It also stated that “no such federal investigation exists,” and no criminal charges or proceedings were charged against the duo as reported by the aforementioned publication.

Ray J, in response to the lawsuit, sued the duo back in November 2025.

In his lawsuit he stated that Kim, Kris, and he signed a licensing agreement with Vivid Entertainment, who released the video in 2007.

In the newly discovered legal papers as reported by TMZ, which were filed by attorney Howard King, he again talked about the RICO charges.

Ray J accused the Kardashians’ Kim and Kris Jenner for credit card fraud in the latest legal documents

In the new legal filing, as reported by TMZ, he compared their violations to be “worse than Diddy’s violations.”

He also alleged that they have repeatedly carried on these activities and no actions were taken against them.

He said:

“Kim's and Kris’s RICO violations are worse than any RICO violations that Diddy is accused of. Kim and Kris have repeatedly and obviously conducted racketeering activity for years, and no one has stopped them."

In these legal documents he has also stated that the reality television stars have also committed fraud against his family and have run up a bill of $850,000.

The document also talks about how Ray J also went to ChatGPT, and it also firmly established his accusations about Kim and Kris being racketeers.

For those unversed, Kim and Ray J met each other in 2002 while Kim was still married to Damon Thomas.

The duo dated for three years, and their infamous s*x tape was released in 2007.

The said tape was discussed on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, where Kim claimed that Ray J still had the tape.

The show claimed that Kim’s husband, Kanye West, got hold of the tape.

Ray J talked about this in an interview with Daily Mail and denied that he ever had any tape with him.

Ray J talked about the Kardashian stars in a documentary titled TMZ Presents: United States vs Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trail in May 2025.

He called them racketeers in the documentary.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s attorney stated in a statement as reported by Page Six:

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before, nor have they been distracted by noise, but this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

In response, Ray J also filed a counterlawsuit and accused the mother and daughter.

He claimed that the s*x tape that was filmed in 2003 was filmed consensually and it was Kim who wanted to release it publicly.

He also said that Kim insisted that her mother, Kris Jenner, should see the release of the video.

It was then they all signed the licensing rights with the adult company Vivid Entertainment.

